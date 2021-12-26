Paul Bettany on lyrics about Amber Heard to Johnny Depp in public – The Hollywood Reporter





Paul Bettany says having his text messages part of the court record in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against the UK tabloid The sun was strange and unpleasant. In an interview with The independent published saturday, the WandaVision and Uncle Franck The actor talks about his long career in Hollywood, including when a producer tells him he’ll never work again and explains how he gets emotional enough to cry during scenes. But at one point in the interview, Bettany is asked about her 2013 text exchange with fellow actor Johnny Depp regarding the Fantastic beasts ex-wife of actor Amber Heard – posts which became public during Depp’s libel lawsuit against The sunpublisher of the tabloid’s use of “battering woman” to describe it. Responding, Bettany says it is “a really difficult subject to broach” and notes that responding would “just add fuel to the fire”, before calling the whole situation “very strange”. “It was a weird moment,” Bettany says. “What was weird was that you suddenly have one of London’s most scabrous newspapers and their lawyers have been looking at your texts for the past 10 years. Can you imagine what it would be, honestly, to have a bunch of lawyers going through every one of your emails and texts for 10 years? “ “All I can tell you is it was an unpleasant feeling,” Bettany adds. Bettany’s communications with Depp were included in the 132-page decision on the case in 2020. Depp and Bettany texted about Heard, with Depp suggesting burning her, among other graphic things, while Bettany, taking apparently this as a joke, replied and suggested a “drowning test” to determine if “she is a witch”. Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed Depp’s libel action in November 2020, after finding allegations that Depp repeatedly assaulted Heard and feared for her life were “essentially true” and opened the door to other posts referring to Depp as a woman’s drummer. be less afraid of legal reprisals. The judge also denied Depp leave to appeal the decision directly to the court, but on December 9, 2020, the actor appealed directly to Britain’s Court of Appeal seeking to overturn the decision. . In March 2021, two appeals court judges said the actor could not challenge the High Court’s dismissal of his libel case against The sun editor, according to Associated press. Following the November 2020 court ruling, Warner Bros. severed his ties with Depp, replacing him in the Fantastic beasts franchise. In August 2021, Depp declared he was boycotted by Hollywood and later in September that culture cancellation had gotten “so out of hand now that I can promise you no one is safe” when he appeared at the Festival. from the San Sebastian film.

