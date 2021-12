It’s Christmas season in theaters, but check local COVID-19 restrictions

TORONTO – Canadians hoping to continue their long tradition of going to the movies on Christmas Day will need to put a mask on and check their local restrictions. No less than seven new Hollywood movies open this holiday weekend, including “The Matrix Resurrections”, the spy prequel “The King’s Man” and the family musical “Sing 2”, but depending on where you live. , COVID-19 guidelines could affect the experience. Most provinces have introduced stricter measures for large assembly spaces in hopes of slowing the spread of the highly contagious Omnicron variant. In Ontario, that means moviegoers will have to avoid the usual popcorn and drinks, as snacks cannot be sold for theaters. The province is joining much of the country in introducing 50 percent capacity measures, with rule variations in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba. Only Saskatchewan has not introduced capacity restrictions for its theaters. Theaters in Nova Scotia are limited to 25% of their capacity, reaching 50 people per screen. Food should also be consumed in a designated area for eating and drinking. And health officials in Quebec and Newfoundland have decided to close theaters for now as COVID cases increase in those areas. The Christmas holidays have traditionally been one of the busiest times of the year in movie theaters with an array of blockbusters and award hopes filling the big screen. But the hurdles of the pandemic aside, the latest releases of the week are also overshadowed by the massive success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. The Marvel adventure opened up to a large number a week ago and shows few signs of slowing down. The superhero film is set to exceed $ 1 billion at the global box office this weekend, making it the biggest movie of the year. Other new theatrical releases for the holiday include two notable author films, Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedy-drama “Licorice Pizza” and Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth”. There’s also “A Journal for Jordan,” directed by Denzel Washington, and “American Underdog,” a dramatization of the life of National Football League MVP Kurt Warner. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 25, 2021.

