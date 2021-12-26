Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date: Revealed! Finally!





Lady Whistledown has just delivered the perfect Christmas present. On Saturday morning, Netflix broke the news that millions of fans have been eagerly awaiting – since December 25, 2020, when Bridgerton arrived on the scene. Oh yes. We finally know the release date of Bridgerton Season 2. The drama produced by Shonda Rhimes will return with new episodes on March 25. In the footage unveiled this weekend on Twitter, the show’s actors and actresses are handed a single sheet of paper as their eyes bulge with excitement. “Is this Whistledown?” Asks Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), adding: “What does the cheeky little mistress have to say today?” Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) then reveals the answer with her co-stars, stating on camera: “Happy birthday to our buzzy tone. It is customary for a first anniversary to gift paper, dear readers. I hope you find this one informative. Bridgerton returns on March 25.” According to Netfliix itself, Bridgerton is the most-watched series in the history of the streaming service, having been viewed by 63 million households. It is based on a number of books written by Julia Quinn. After the hugely popular first season, star Rege-Jean Page announced he was leaving the program. It came as a surprise at first, but we’ve since learned that the next chapter in this story will center on Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for a suitable bride. The season will also feature the character of Kate Sharma (played by Sex Educations Simone Ashley). Scroll down for an official Netflix synopsis … Motivated by the duty to defend his family name, Anthony’s search for the perfect debutante is miserable until Kate and her younger sister Edwina (newcomer Charithra Chandran) arrive from India. When Anthony begins to woo Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions and does everything in her power to end her union with Edwina. Elsewhere, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate as Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to juggle navigating 19th century London and keeping her identity / occupation a secret from those close to her. Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen. In Season 1, Anthony Daphne’s younger sister (Phoebe Dynevor) and her crush Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Page), met, had an argument, had tons of sex … and had each other eventually married and fell in love. For more information on what to expect in Season 2, check out the slideshow below: Edit To delete

