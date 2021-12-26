Many high-profile films have been released, more until 2022





The big screen should be a movie buff’s dream location, but for much of the past two years going to the theaters themselves has been a bit of a dream for many audiences. In 2020, all theaters except drive-ins, such as South Drive-In, were initially closed due to health ordinances. Theaters that finally reopened last year had relatively few new movies to show, as Hollywood was unsure whether audiences would show up or not. Following:Film review: Billy Milligan’s documentary offers an unbiased look at a complicated case This year, however, movies roared when theaters reopened to show a constant stream of Hollywood content. Building on the success of the Marvel movie Black Widow in July, subsequent blockbusters have included Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the latest installment in the James Bond series, No Time to Die and the long-awaited sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Closer to home, the Drexel Theater in Bexley and the Gateway Film Center near the Ohio State University campus were among the locally owned and operated theaters to reopen, while many other local film events, including the series CAPA Summer Movie in the Ohio Theater and a series of lectures and screenings around the publication of Wil Haygoods Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World took place. Following:Actor Bruce Campbell opens up about ‘Evil Dead’ set as film celebrates 40th anniversary Below is a list of several highlights from the past year of cinema in Greater Columbus. Drexel, Gateway and Wexner Center reopen: Although major multiplex chains, including AMC theaters, have long been reopened, two of the Greater Columbus area’s most important cinemas reopened over Memorial Day weekend, the Drexel Theater and the Gateway Film Center. Business at local cinemas has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. For example, the Drexel, which is currently operating at 80% of full capacity, has seen its ups and downs since reopening, but director Jeremy Henthorn has noted increases during the fall film season (which coincided with the Drexel becoming the only theater in Greater Columbus to require proof of vaccination). Black Widow releases in July: The Marvel superhero film, starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role, was released by Disney after numerous delays related to the pandemic. The film was a huge success, surpassing previous Pandemic Era releases and racking up a final domestic gross of over $ 183 million. Following:Columbus native Wil Haygood examines history of black actors in movies in new book CAPA summer film series returns: The annual series of classic films at the Ohio Theater, which had presented a slimmed-down edition in 2020, picked up a full roster of screenings in July and August. Organist Clark Wilson celebrated his 30th season as Resident Organist, which included a Wilson-accompanied screening of the silent film The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Top Gun: Delayed Maverick: Although most blockbusters opened on schedule, Hollywood showed there was still some pandemic nervousness when Paramount Pictures delayed the release of the Top Gun sequel. Originally slated to premiere on November 19, Paramount has moved the debut to May 27, 2022. Haygood book release and projections: Columbus native Wil Haygoods Colorization’s October post focusing on the history of black actors and performers in the film world has been commemorated with numerous Haygood talks and appearances, as well as special screenings in places such as the Drexel, the Gateway and the Wexner Center. Unorthodoc projections: In October, the Wexner Centers Unorthodocs documentary film festival featured many notable non-fiction films, including They Wont Call It Murder, a film focused on the murders of mostly black youths by Columbus police officers. Following:Slow Burner: ‘The Room’ from 2003 took years to win, but now a fan favorite The stars of the Great Columbus in West Side Story: Two artists with roots in Greater Columbus, Mike Faist and Kellie Drobnick landed roles in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, which premiered to critical acclaim in December. Faist appeared in the lead role of Riff and Drobnick dances in a supporting role. To top it off in Ohio: Although the Oscar-winning director grew up primarily in Arizona, Spielberg was born in Cincinnati. [email protected]

