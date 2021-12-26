Entertainment
The winner crowned at the Bake Off Christmas special with the cast of Its A Sin
Nathaniel Curtis was named the winner of the Great British Bake Off Christmas special, as the stars of hit Channel 4 drama Its A Sin competed for the title.
The actor took on co-stars Olly Alexander, Lydia West and Shaun Dooley in the show’s famous tent as they took on a series of holiday-themed challenges.
After being announced as the winner, he said: It’s a Christmas miracle.
I can’t imagine doing this with better people. They are some of my favorite people in the world.
I didn’t expect to do Bake Off. Having these people there was the most amazing way to end the year.
Alexander, who was his closest competitor, added: I’m not the star baker. I knew Nathaniel would understand. I just knew it.
At the start of the episode, Alexander, who is also the frontman of the chart-topping pop group Years & Years, joked: My plan is to flirt with the star baker. I’m going to flirt with them all.
The signing round saw the celebrities tasked with making a leftover Christmas dinner pie with any pastry and topping of their choice.
Alexander and Curtis both got coveted handshakes from Judge Paul Hollywood.
He said the Alexanders curry vegetable pie was beautifully baked and added: It’s flaky, it’s butter. Great flavor. The balancing of the seasonings is perfect. It’s a beautiful pie.
He told Curtis that his turkey pancetta pie with mustard seeds was very smart and looked like perfection.
West created a tom yum turkey pie with the word La! in reference to the slogan of the main characters of Its A Sins.
Its oven fell victim to the dreaded soggy bottom, but Hollywood has always praised its flavor as delicious.
For the technical challenge, the contestants made chocolate Yule logs from a light chocolate cake wrapped around a filling of whipped cream and drizzled and finished with chocolate frosting.
Launching the challenge, Curtis said: I feel like the handshake was unexpected, it was lovely, but now it means more pressure, and I have to destroy Olly Alexander, with love.
He came out on top, narrowly beating Dooley in first place, West languishing in last place.
On the final round, the judges tasked the cast of Its A Sin to make a Christmas tree out of cookie, meringue, or both in three hours.
Before starting, the group gave each other a hug and wished each other good luck.
Dooleys’ creation, which was topped with a meringue angel, fell apart when Hollywood cut it, but still won praise from the judges for its taste, while Curtis and Alexander fared better. .
Its A Sin tells the story of a group of young friends living in London through the HIV / AIDS crisis of the 1980s and its impact on the LGBT community.
Created and written by Queer As Folks Russell T Davies, it has been praised by critics and Channel 4 has called their streaming services the hottest new series of all time.
For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone.
Sources
2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/winner-crowned-during-bake-christmas-22574271
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]