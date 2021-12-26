The winner crowned at the Bake Off Christmas special with the cast of Its A Sin

Nathaniel Curtis was named the winner of the Great British Bake Off Christmas special, as the stars of hit Channel 4 drama Its A Sin competed for the title.

The actor took on co-stars Olly Alexander, Lydia West and Shaun Dooley in the show’s famous tent as they took on a series of holiday-themed challenges.

After being announced as the winner, he said: It’s a Christmas miracle.

I can’t imagine doing this with better people. They are some of my favorite people in the world.

I didn’t expect to do Bake Off. Having these people there was the most amazing way to end the year.

Alexander, who was his closest competitor, added: I’m not the star baker. I knew Nathaniel would understand. I just knew it.

At the start of the episode, Alexander, who is also the frontman of the chart-topping pop group Years & Years, joked: My plan is to flirt with the star baker. I’m going to flirt with them all.

The signing round saw the celebrities tasked with making a leftover Christmas dinner pie with any pastry and topping of their choice.

Alexander and Curtis both got coveted handshakes from Judge Paul Hollywood.

He said the Alexanders curry vegetable pie was beautifully baked and added: It’s flaky, it’s butter. Great flavor. The balancing of the seasonings is perfect. It’s a beautiful pie.

He told Curtis that his turkey pancetta pie with mustard seeds was very smart and looked like perfection.

West created a tom yum turkey pie with the word La! in reference to the slogan of the main characters of Its A Sins.

Its oven fell victim to the dreaded soggy bottom, but Hollywood has always praised its flavor as delicious.

For the technical challenge, the contestants made chocolate Yule logs from a light chocolate cake wrapped around a filling of whipped cream and drizzled and finished with chocolate frosting.

Launching the challenge, Curtis said: I feel like the handshake was unexpected, it was lovely, but now it means more pressure, and I have to destroy Olly Alexander, with love.

He came out on top, narrowly beating Dooley in first place, West languishing in last place.

On the final round, the judges tasked the cast of Its A Sin to make a Christmas tree out of cookie, meringue, or both in three hours.

Before starting, the group gave each other a hug and wished each other good luck.

Dooleys’ creation, which was topped with a meringue angel, fell apart when Hollywood cut it, but still won praise from the judges for its taste, while Curtis and Alexander fared better. .

Its A Sin tells the story of a group of young friends living in London through the HIV / AIDS crisis of the 1980s and its impact on the LGBT community.

Created and written by Queer As Folks Russell T Davies, it has been praised by critics and Channel 4 has called their streaming services the hottest new series of all time.

