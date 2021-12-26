Young actress Krithi Shetty, who wowed audiences with her performance in Shyam Singha Roy, interacted with the media today.

Speaking to the media, the bubbly actress said she was afraid of Nani in the early days of filming. The actress noted that she was acting very comfortably because of the hero Nani. The actress also revealed that she had never met Sai Pallavi on the sets of Shyam Singha Roy.

Speaking of daring scenes, actress Krithi said that she performs in those scenes as well as in other scenes and that it’s all part of the profession. The Uppena actress has mentioned that she would like to play different roles and movies, especially action movies, in the coming days.

Krithi Shetty has stated that she is also ready to make OTT movies. She also noted that she has no plans to star in a Bollywood film at this time.

The actress has a handful of films like Bangarraju, Aa Ammai Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, Macharla Niyojakavargam and a movie starring Ram Pothineni.

