Greater Victoria students showcase their musical skills in virtual concerts – Vancouver Island Free Daily





The student musicians of Glenlyon Norfolk perform at the Winter Wonderland virtual concert, which goes live on December 17th. (Glenlyon Norfolk School / YouTube) A pair of Glenlyon Norfolk School online storefronts share music, art and stories told by the entire school community. The 30-minute Winter Wonderland begins with the rookie band showing off their progress since September – including an impressive first note impression of the musicians together – and ends with an intricate rendition of Sleigh Ride by the high school concert band. Each level of the GNS Group program features selections of seasonal favorites complemented by a bit of African folk and a power rock medley. The Winter 2021 Wonderland Concert can be viewed online at youtube.com. Chief Reeves Calla Roberts and Brian Lim present the 60-minute concert The Heart of a Gryphon, highlighting how much society today depends on the selflessness of community caregivers. The concert is about these individuals who give of themselves. "We see in them dedication to community consideration and the care of others, attention to the truth, the courage to do what is right and necessary, and respect for each individual. In them we see the heart of a Griffin, "Lim said. The 50-minute showcase features works of art created by undergraduate students, songs performed by GNS middle, middle and high school choirs, and stories read by the GNS community, including students, alumni and staff. "We hope that helpers in your life come to mind and that you are inspired to share your gratitude with them," said Roberts.



