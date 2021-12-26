Entertainment
This Bollywood celebrity leads a healthy lifestyle and a vegetarian diet
The Bollywood entertainment industry is often the center of attention in the eyes of the world. Numerous productions consisting of films, music and actors have succeeded in attracting attention and inspiring the global community.
There are also many Bollywood celebrities who have decided to start a lifestyle and adopt a healthy or vegetarian diet and we will share some of them for this article.
They choose a vegetarian diet to maintain their health. What celebrities are we talking about? Let’s see!
1. Sonam Kapoor
This beautiful diva had followed a vegetarian diet for years before founding a household. She is also said to have stopped consuming milk during the year 2017. Since then, she has started to adopt a vegan lifestyle to maintain her health.
2. Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma began to adopt a vegetarian diet and she began to feel that her health was improving. Although he felt it was something that was a bit difficult to practice, he remained determined with the decision to change.
3. Alia Bhatt
This millennial artist began to change his diet in 2015 to continue to be vegetarian. Alia Bhatt herself explained that she felt more relieved, happier and calmer after changing her diet to vegetarian.
4. Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez has stopped eating meat and dairy products in recent years. She believes organic food will make her healthier and calmer.
6. Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan who decided to go vegetarian after his 50th birthday. She is an actress who decided to change her lifestyle in her daily diet.
Before that, Aamir Khan was very fond of fish, chicken, meat and eggs. Almost all of her favorite foods contain meat elements prone to cholesterol.
But, he decided to go vegetarian after watching a video shown by his wife Kiran Rao. The video contains 15 diseases that can lead to death and it turns out that changing eating habits can prevent them.
7. Vidya Balan
Vidya believes that eating a lot of vegetables will make the facial skin more glowing without wrinkles. This is one of the reasons he decided to go vegetarian.
8. Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha is strongly opposed to cruelty to animals and for this reason the actress has chosen to be vegan now. Since she does not take animal protein, Sonakshi has lost weight and now has an impressive body. The actor also admits that a vegan diet can help boost the body’s metabolism.
9. Kangana Ranaut
A beautiful actress, Kangana Ranaut thinks that being a vegetarian is a very positive thing. This decision came when he first set foot in the city of Mumbai. Since then, she has started to enjoy a better life as a vegetarian.
10. Shahid Kapoor
Handsome actor Shahid Kapoor is also among the celebrities who have decided to go vegetarian in a unique way. It all started when he finished reading a book called A Balance Life by Brian Hines.
The book turned out to be a special gift from his father, Pankaj Kapoor. Shahid himself did not think that after reading the book he would dare to change his lifestyle in a healthier way.
Not only is he alone, but Shahid Kapoor also wants more people to lead healthier lives like him.
Eventually, he managed to persuade several of his friends to become vegetarians.
It is among the ranks of celebrities that we can gather who have adopted a healthier lifestyle and diet through a vegetarian diet. What about murai.my readers? Are you also one of those who follow a vegetarian diet?
