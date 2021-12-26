LA County Christmas Events Include Church Services





LOS ANGELES (CNS) Christmas in Los Angeles County on Saturday will include the usual masses and church services celebrating the birth of Jesus and annual events providing meals to the homeless and the poor. A Christmas mass in English will be celebrated at Notre-Dame-des-Anges Cathedral at 10 a.m. by the pastor of the cathedral, Reverend David Gallardo. It will be posted on facebook.com/olacathedral and youtube.com/olacathedral. What would you like to know A Christmas mass in English will be celebrated at Notre-Dame-des-Anges Cathedral at 10 a.m.

The Mass will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube, and it will air on channels 703 and 1246 on the Spectrum cable systems

Organizers of the annual Christmas dinner at the United Methodist Church in Hollywood plan to serve more than 1,000 meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Laugh Factory in Hollywood will host its 42nd Annual Free Christmas Dinner Show with seating starting at noon. The comedy club welcomes those who are away from home, as well as those who may be alone, homeless or just in need of a hot meal and a few laughs, owner Jamie Masada said. Tiffany Haddish, Tim Allen, Dane Cook, Craig Robinson and Paul Rodriguez are among the actors who will perform. The club will follow all guidelines from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Masada said, with proof of vaccination and wearing a mask required. The Laugh Factory will provide a mask for those who do not have one. Unvaccinated participants will receive a Christmas take-out meal and a certificate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at El Proyecto del Barrio clinics in the Los Angeles area. The Laugh Factory will cover the cost of transportation to the clinic. Anyone who exchanges their COVID-19 vaccination certificate at an El Proyecto clinic can bring their completed certificate and vaccination card to Laugh Factory Hollywood no later than Valentine's Day to receive a $ 50 cash reward for receiving vaccines. For Holly Mitchell, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Directors, the best way for county residents to celebrate Christmas "is to make a commitment to yourself, your family, and your community that we're going to stay safe." . We really hope people find ways to incorporate ways of caring for each other and staying safe into their traditional celebrations. " "Everyone needs to remember the real reason for the season and that is to share peace across the country and to love each other. To do this in the midst of this pandemic, we need to be careful not to spread it." Mitchell told City. News service. Mitchell stressed the importance of "shortening our time together, making sure there is an air purifier in the room, committing to being masked, not gathering around a table but to divide it into smaller tables based on family units "at Christmas gatherings to try to reduce the possibility of the coronavirus spreading. When asked what Christmas means to her, Mitchell said, "It's about coming together, remembering the reason for the season, taking the time to stop and telling people that we care about them and have a sense of real community. " Mitchell said the winter holiday season, which also includes Chanukah and Kwanzaa, is a time "to pause and reflect on what we are grateful for in our own lives and to spend time and connect with those we love."

