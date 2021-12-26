From Aryan Khan’s Arrest To Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Ban: The Controversies That Have Kept Bollywood In The News All Year | Bollywood

Throughout this year, Bollywood celebrities have been among the biggest news makers, though not always for the best reasons. From FIRs to computer raids, arrests to social media bans, many stars have found themselves caught up in controversy. Here is a look back at the year that has passed.

Raj Kundra Arrested In Porn Case

In July, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested in connection with an alleged porn racket. He was accused of producing and distributing pornographic content through his apps. The couple were silent about the arrest for some time, but Shilpa eventually released a statement on social media, asking everyone to respect their privacy. She added that she trusted the country’s justice system to deliver justice. Raj was released on bail in September.

Aryan Khan arrested in drug case

In October, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drug seizure aboard a cruise ship off Mumbai. The Narcotics Control Bureau (BCN) arrested him and he had to spend almost three weeks in prison. He was released on bail on October 28. The court concluded that Aryan had no drugs on him. He was asked to mark his weekly presence at the NCB office, but that has also been relieved to him now.

Kangana Ranaut banned from Twitter

After making numerous controversial statements on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut was banned from the app in May. She reportedly made inflammatory comments about the West Bengal election when Twitter decided to ban her permanently. Since then, she’s been sharing her thoughts on Instagram and the local Koo app instead. There too, she regularly arouses controversy with her words.

Computer raids on Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu

The Income Tax Department raided the properties of actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap in March. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also commented on the raids. A few days after the raid, Taapsee wrote in a tweet, 3 days of intense research of 3 things mainly. 1. The keys to the alleged bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer vacation is fast approaching. 2. The presumed receipt of a value of 5 crore to frame and keep for a future launch because I was refused this money before 3. My memory of the 2013 raid which occurred with me according to our honorable minister of Finances.

The separation of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

After weeks of rumors circulating on the internet, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have confirmed that they are indeed separating. After the announcement, new rumors circulated online that Samantha was the one who didn’t want kids and was having affairs with other people. She took to Instagram to clarify. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and standing up for me against the false rumors and stories that are spreading. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions, she said.

Divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Not to mention giving me time to heal. This attack on me personally has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow that or anything else they say, break me down, she added.

Row around Tandav

A photo of Tandav.

Saif Ali Khan’s Amazon Prime show sparked much controversy and calls for a boycott upon its release. Several FIRs against series director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer, screenwriter, actors and Aparna Purohit, director of Amazon India Originals, have been filed in six states. The creators of the web series faced criminal charges for infringing religious sentiments.

Ali released a statement and apologized for hurting the sentiment: The Tandav web series is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts, people and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew had no intention of offending the feelings of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or to insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew at Tandav take note of people’s concerns and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt someone’s feelings. “

Backlash against Jehangir’s name

Kareena Kapoor with her son Jehangir.

Saif and his actress wife Kareena Kapoor faced new controversy in August when the name of their second son, Jehangir, was revealed to the world. Part of the population took offense at the name, citing the hypothesis that it was named after a Mughal emperor.

Speaking of the fury, Kareena told Guardian, Honestly, these are names we just love; it is nothing else. They are beautiful names and they are beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why someone would troll children. I feel bad about it, but I just need to focus and get out of it. I can’t look at my life through the trolls. “