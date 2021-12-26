Call the midwife for the comfort and joy of Christmas in its purest form | Television

TThe good news about the leech, says Dr Turner, is that it is a large specimen, so you won’t need more than that. Thank God. I thought he was about to put the whole pot of medical grade leeches, collected from Barts that morning, on poor Lucilles’ bruised and swollen eyes, and that the Christmas special from Call the Midwife (BBC One) was about to take a horrible turn. I can handle a bit of blood on this show, but there’s a difference between childbirth issues (I just lost the biggest mucus plug you’ve ever seen! Announces Ms Howells, soon to be a mother of five) and blood that writhes-writhing, about to be attached near an eyeball.

The Black Eye is a nocturnal injury caused by a hen, a dangerous combination of the stairs of the Nonnatus house and Sister Hildas’ rum punch. Sister Hilda recovers with aspirin; for Lucille, his leeches, treatment of the 3rd century BC. said Sister Monica Joan, with joy. I feel bad just looking at them, said intern Nancy, while Lucille shuddered in horror. After barely an hour, the leech is stuffed; At this point in Christmas Day, we might all know what it feels like.

Lucille is again beautiful and her marriage on Boxing Day with Cyril is saved. But there are pregnancy issues elsewhere, and I’m not just talking about the Fred Buckles Santa pant slit. Nonnatus House midwives expect an influx of women and 20 more affected patients from St Cuthberts Hospital. What do you think was going on in March? Nancy asks, with a smirk. There are not enough midwives then and now.

Worse, the heroine has arrived in Poplar, and one of the pregnant women who reluctantly attend the antenatal clinic is clearly a drug addict. When Dr. Turner is called in for a stabbing in a gang, the woman, Anita Page, is there. Anita throws herself into the laundry room, where her gangster husband so untamed in 1966 that he asks his mother how to make cheese on toast will never find her.

Call Midwife is approaching her 10th birthday and only the most ignorant are still unaware that beyond his heartwarming Sunday night TV feeling, he has radical politics and skillful chronicling of social change. Now that it comes to drugs, there is the specter of babies born with addiction. It’s a new challenge in this country, and it’s going to become a bane, says Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) as she’s back! through a crying newborn baby. Babies were constantly seen suffering like this in Hong Kong.

Upon the news that Nurse Shelagh and Dr Turner’s adopted daughter May was one of those children, Shelagh is horrified, as you can see from the way her eyebrows reflect the shape of her glasses. They will have to administer opiates to the newborn girl to relieve her pain. I know the dosage and I know the method, says Mildred seriously. No nurse who has done this work forgets, nor can she forget this cry. (A note on Margolyes: I revere her to the extreme, but I wonder if her newfound notoriety has ruined her for a role like this every time she’s on screen, especially when she’s quietly contemplating prayer, I half-expect it to fart.)

It’s Christmas Day, and the babies keep coming. Mrs. Howells needs forceps; Mrs. Karphopalas is bleeding. Meanwhile, in a home birth, Sister Frances is attending to her first breech birth. She looks terrified. Are you afraid, sister? asks Mrs. Chu, working on her best sheets (It was a wedding present, I kept them for the big event). Sister Frances shakes her head. Do nuns have the right to lie?

One of my favorite things about Call the Midwife is that religion is carried so lightly and nuns never let it override their humanity. The well-being of mothers and babies comes first, as with dedicated lay midwives. I will never tire of these wise, capable and kind women, nor of this show, even if its emotional manipulation as well as its soundtrack are quite relentless. He doesn’t pull the sensitive strings so much as he pulls them vigorously, as if he were ringing. By the time Lucille arrives at church to find out that she has bridesmaids and page boys, after the five children that were brought into the world when she arrived in Poplar, I was defeated. Comfort and joy in its purest form.