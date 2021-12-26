Sharon Gless reveals road to Hollywood in new memoir | Culture & Leisure

Apparently there were complaints: a brief by Sharon Gless; Simon & Schuster (320 pages, $ 27)

As many roles as Sharon Gless has played on television, she has played more in real life.

I have been called a poor relative, a rich kid, an old maid, impudent, naive, funny, darling, boring, fat, she writes in Apparently There were Complaints, her memoir. I’ve been called a gay icon, a political liberal, a house wrecker, a sack of potatoes and a drunkard.

It happens to him.

A harder-skinned person would have ignored all of those labels, she admits. I’m a lot of things, but tough skin isn’t one of them.

With his book, Gless sets the record straight.

Born in 1943 in Los Angeles to two wealthy families, her maternal grandfather was the dear lawyer of heavyweights like Cecil B. DeMille and Howard Hughes. The family wealth of his paternal grandfather stretched back several generations, with real estate properties that once totaled over 40,000 acres.

By the time Gless arrived, however, his father’s family fortune had all but disappeared and his mother’s money was mostly controlled by Gless’ grandmother, Grimmy. After Gless’s father left, Grimmy’s power grew stronger.

Grimmy had everything planned for her granddaughters, boarding school, beginners’ cotillion, little Catholic college. But Gless hated little white gloves and loved to have fun. At 19, she was sneaking off campus to look for keggers and sleeping with a married law student.

Suspended two weeks before the final, she slipped home.

Her grandmother immediately announced that there would be no more college for her penniless wayward granddaughter. I might as well have taken that money and thrown it down the toilet, she announced. Gless went to work in a lingerie store.

Then, one day, Gless’ mother put $ 200 in her hands, money she borrowed from neighbors. She told her daughter to get out while she could and start her own life.

My mom was giving me my best chance to see my future on my own, writes Gless. I cried a bit, but I also knew that was what I wanted.

It took him a while to figure it out. She sold or attempted to sell aluminum siding, in particular on a brick house. Obviously, it was not the right career. She kept a switchboard and spent a few years in advertising, then in her three day martini lunch. Mad Men was nothing compared to what actually happened, she writes.

Gless knew she wanted more. At 26, she enrolled in a theater course. This led to a small role in a play at a center for the elderly in Encino. Someone from Universal Studios attended one of the two performances. Gless got a seven-year contract.

The starting salary was $ 186 per week.

Gless had to work hard for that, too. Universal was soon to release blockbusters like Jaws and The Sting, but what paid the bills in the early ’70s were TV shows. Marcus Welby, MD, McCloud, Ironside, she starred in all of them, eventually landing a regular role on Switch.

In 1982, Gless took a break. Lynn Redgrave had been fired from home visits after daring to ask for breaks on set to breastfeed. Gless has been invited to take over. At a pre-season cocktail, star Wayne Rogers introduced her to the rest of the cast and crew.

She wasn’t my choice, he announced. But CBS loves it.

It was a warning of how uncomfortable working with Rogers would be. When the show ended that year, no one was surprised.

Gless was offered a starring role on another struggling show, Cagney & Lacey, which dumped co-star Meg Foster after six episodes. Gless was reluctant to take over from another laid-off actress. She also knew that Tyne Daly, who played the role of Lacey, was not happy with the change.

Additionally, Gless was first offered the role of Cagney and turned it down. Why take it now?

Then Gless and Daly met and quickly got drunk together. I liked him, writes Gless. Many. Although neither of the two actresses are willing to give up the headliner, showrunner Barney Rosenzweig negotiated a compromise in which the honor alternated every week.

The show’s redesign took off while preserving its historic appeal.

As a quietly released television drama with two female roles, Cagney & Lacey introduced mainstream America to issues that were important to women, writes Gless.

Viewers were thrilled. The network, less, canceled the series after the first season of Gless.

Rosenzweig urged fans to write protest letters. When the show hit number 1 in summer reruns and the Emmy nominations included one for each star (Daly won), CBS had little choice. The show was brought back, ultimately lasting seven seasons.

Outside of filming, however, Gless’ personal life began to mirror that of Cagney, living freely and taking risks. She stayed up all night partying.

She started a secret passionate affair with Rosenzweig, who was not only her boss but married.

At least once a week, reality hit, she said. Either of us would be swallowed up by regret, fear or guilt. One of us would break up, Barney most of the time. But they couldn’t stay apart.

Life imitated art more and more. At the same time, Cagney was dealing with her drinking problem on the show, with Gless’ friends confronting the actress about her penchant for martinis. Her agent threatened to intervene if she did not enter rehab after the season was over.

Gless went, reluctantly. While she was there Cagney & Lacey got canceled. When she returned home, after nearly two months, she was sober and unemployed again.

Sobriety turned out to be a bit of a struggle. Although there have been relapses, Gless writes that she has now been dry for eight years.

Unemployment, however, was more manageable, and Gless continued to work steadily, including roles on Queer as Folk and Burn Notice.

In 1991, she and Rosenzweig finally got married.

The challenges continued. Gless admits their relationship has been filled with fighting (and great sex). Lots of questions too. At one point, Gless briefly wondered if she was gay. She hesitantly asked her good friend Rosie ODonnell if maybe, you know, they should

ODonnell quickly dissuaded him.

So for all of you who thought since the first episode of Cagney & Lacey that I was gay, well, I did my best with the number one lesbian on the planet, Gless writes. And she categorically refused me.

But whatever questions about herself, she’s sure what’s important and this was reinforced by writing her book.

Acting remains a vocation. Daly remains a best friend (they talk to each other every day). And after 30 years, her marriage remains hopeful and passionate, charmed and very difficult.

Working on this book allowed him to take stock.

I realized that I rarely felt like I belonged, she writes. The only time I was sure of myself was when I was playing someone else.

As an actress, she admits, I’ve never had a gimmick, killer body, or deadly appearance. And as a friend and lover, I am loyal to those I love and as lonely as a foster child left on their doorstep.

She’s played a lot of people on screen, she says, and contains just as many.

But it’s okay, she jokes. I am in therapy.