Michael C. Carson Column: Share Your Blessings During and Off Season | News

Today is Christmas!

Charles Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol. Ebenezer Scrooge must face his past greed and selfishness.

Scrooge asks the spirit if this future can still be changed, but the spirit does not respond. Scrooge begs the spirit for another chance, promising to change his ways, and wakes up in his bed on Christmas Day.

Overjoyed, Scrooge pledges to be more generous and compassionate; he accepts his nephew’s invitation to Christmas dinner, provides for Cratchit and his family, and donates to the charity fund. In the end, he becomes known as the embodiment of the Christmas spirit and as Tiny Tim’s second father.

Yes, today Christmas presents must be opened. But did you know that the best gift is yet to be given?

Have you ever thought about the many ways you have offered to others? How the lives of so many people would have been so different this year if you hadn’t been there for them, embracing the fact that in the midst of it all your life is a gift from God a gift to be shared with others . Be very clear that because of your life, the lives of others have been improved.

Always strive to place human needs above wealth and wealth. Let us join God in the pursuit of making someone else’s existence a little more bearable, tolerable, fulfilling and blessed. Jesus reminds each of us of the infinite value and benefits of investing in people rather than in the world of money and goods.

Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on the earth, where moths and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But lay up for yourselves treasures in the sky, where moths and rust do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there also will be your heart. (Saint Matthew 6: 19-21.)

Beloved Jesus never suggested that we resign ourselves to being poor and without means. Yes, the Bible teaches us, money answers all things. (Ecclesiastes 10:19.)

Yet the true measure of our humanity really has nothing to do with power, position, or possessions, but with how we use our power, position, and possessions to bless others. It is our way of living on a daily basis.

Whatever your background, remember that God loves you and that you are a great gift from God. No matter what you may not have right now, remember that God loves you and that you are a great gift from God.

At the moment of your greatest despair, look up and say, I’m good!

Remember that the same God who only looked at the dust of the earth and created you and I also endowed us with great gifts to bless others.

Share your blessings during and off season. Help make a difference in someone’s life. Share your blessings because you have so much to give. Share your blessings; make someone’s life special.

The best gift to give on Christmas Day or any day is yourself to others!

I say it like that!

Merry Christmas!

Peace with justice, be really blessed, really good, attend worship (however it suits you), families matter and be safe!