Top 5 Entertainment News December 19 2021 Bollywood Hollywood Tollywood bhojpuri television ps

Top 5 Entertainment News: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9. After which now this couple will move to their new home. After 10 days of marriage, the muhurta of the new house was decided today. Katrina and Vicky with their beloved families in the new home, after which they both move to this new home. It is assumed that both will change here in a day or two. After which the two will become neighbors of Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli.
Susanne Khan is in discussions these days over her alleged relationship with Arslan Goni. The two have also been seen together on several occasions. The two are also together in many programs. Not only that, recently the two went to Goa together for a vacation. Now, once again, they are discussed. Arslan Goni celebrated his birthday on December 19, during which the presence of Sussanne Khan was very special. Not only that, Sussanne Khan also shared a special message for Arslan Goni on social media.
Susanne Khan’s message. (Photo credits: Instagram: @suzkr)
Anushka Sharma recently shared a post on Instagram, in which she thanked the paparazzi and the media for not sharing Vamika’s videos and photos. The actress said she and Virat wanted privacy for their daughter Vamika. However, as the girl grows, there will be no such restrictions for her. Let us tell you, Anushka went on a tour of South Africa with Virat Kohli.
A video of Salman Khan is going viral on social media these days. In this video, he is seen dancing to the song ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ from his movie ‘Kick’. The peculiarity is that he did this dance in the wedding of the son of the leader of the NCP Praful Patel (Praful Patel Son Wedding). Besides Salman Khan, many other stars including Shilpa Shetty, former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni also attended the wedding.
In the joy of Taylor Swift’s album “Red” (Taylor Version), fans hosted a party in Sydney, Australia, where the Kovid-19 test report of about 100 people in attendance was shown. revealed positive. East. After the corona report of 97 people who attended the party turned positive, fans who attended the Taylor Swift (Taylor Version) ‘Red’ album theme party in Sydney on December 10 were invited. to undergo a Kovid-19 test and to self-isolate for 7 days. has been requested.
