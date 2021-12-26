Queen Elizabeth mourns Prince Philip and ignores Harry in Christmas speech | Entertainment





Queen Elizabeth shared a sad Christmas message on Saturday, mourning the loss of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh whom she called her beloved Philip. Although it is a time of great happiness and good humor for many, Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones, said the 95-year-old monarch, dressed in red and sitting next to a photo of her and her husband. This year, above all, I understand why. Philip died in April, two months before his 100th birthday. The couple had been married for 73 years and had four children: Princess Anne and Princes Charles, Andrew and Edward. But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have taken great comfort in the warmth and affection of the many tributes paid to his life and work across the country. , the Commonwealth and the world, the Queen said in the pre-registered address. His sense of service, his intellectual curiosity and his ability to have fun in any situation was unstoppable. That mischievous, questioning twinkle was as brilliant at the end as it was when I first laid eyes on it. Buckingham Palace announced this week that the Queen is planning to host a Philips Life thanksgiving service this spring. The Queen celebrated Christmas at Windsor Castle with Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, who is the Duchess of Cornwall, and a few other relatives. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen has skipped her usual annual Christmas trip to Sandringham, her royal estate in Norfolk. In her speech, the Queen did not mention her grandson, Prince Harry, who clashed with the royal family over the treatment of his wife, actress Meghan Markle. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Harry and his wife opened up about their separation from the rest of the Royal Family and said some of its members expressed concern over the complexion of their first son, Archie, when Markle was pregnant. . . The Queen only recognized Harry or his family when she mentioned that she welcomed four new great-grandchildren this year, including Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lili who was born in June. For me and my family, even with a familiar laughter missing this year, there will be joy over Christmas as we have the chance to remember and see the wonders of the holiday season again through the eyes of our own. young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four more this year, the Queen said. They all teach us a lesson, just like the Christmas story does, that in the birth of a child there is a new dawn with infinite potential. 2021 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

