



Florida reported 32,580 cases of coronavirus per day, breaking the state record for the second day in a week, according to data released Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state reported 31,758 infections on Friday, surpassing the old record of 27,699 new cases at the height of the delta variant. On Thursday, 31,758 were posted. A total of 3,897,138 resident cases have been reported, which is third behind California and California at 4,990,016 and Texas at 4,578,359, according to websites for those states, which have no been updated since Thursday. Florida publishes daily figures on its website. In its weekly report Friday, the state’s infections increased by 124,861 over seven days, about 4.5 times the previous week’s 28,841. Three weeks ago, the increase was 10,663, which was the lowest since the state released weekly reports on June 4. New cases in the state over one week were 125,201, one week after 29,568, two weeks after 13,530 and four weeks after 9,663, the lowest since the state’s Weekly Reports Weekly, which is different from increase due to revisions. With the omicron spreading around the world over the past month, cases in Florida have increased exponentially from 1,948 12 days ago to 3,030, 4,104, 6,835, 8,785, 10 284, 10 115, 10 115, 16 049, 20 178, 26 811 31 758. Twice a week, a CDC reviews new cases daily in data provided by the state. New York reported a record 44,431 cases on Friday, breaking the 38,835 mark the day before. Until the outbreak, the record was 19,578 on January 8. The state’s death toll stands at 62,342 with an increase of 122 in one week, among the lowest since the pandemic and 194 a week ago. California is # 1 with 75,461 and Texas # 2 with 74,092. In the state report, the positivity rate soared to 13.85% from 5.4% with the target rate of 5%. Palm Beach County’s rate was 17.1%. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 rose to 2,261 with 4.18% of the 246 beds occupied by the virus. This is the most since October 26 with 2,323 (4.28%). Friday’s increase was 2,191 and a week ago it was 1,492. The high is 17,295 (29.35% occupancy) on August 29 and the low is 1,228 (2.24% on November 29. Total number of beds used in hospitals: 40,458 at 73.68%. Scripps content only 2021

