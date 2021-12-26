Things to do in Cincinnati this week: Dec 27-Jan. 2





Monday, December 27 ENDING SOON: Christmas at the junction, 10 am-8pm Monday-Saturday, noon-8pm. Sunday, Entertrainment Junction, 7379 Squire Court, West Chester. Operates from November 16 to Jan. 1.513-898-8000; entertrainmentjunction.com. LEISURE: Skiing, Snowboarding and Snow Tubing, noon-9:30 p.m. daily, Perfect North Slopes, 19074 Perfect Lane, Lawrenceburg. 22 trails, two snow parks, a large beginners area and one of the largest tubing areas in the country. Ski lessons, equipment rental, concessions and chalet. The tube slide park is open with limited routes. 812-537-3754; perfectnord.com. LEISURE: Winter Wonderland ice rink, Todd Creech Park, 305 W. Tate St., Lawrenceburg. Protective roof over the rink, fireplace, indoor toilets and distribution of skates. Every day until January 9. $ 8 for ages 13 and over, $ 6 for ages 12 and under. centrevillelawrenceburg.com. END SOON: Cinderella, Ensemble Theater, 1127 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine. What do you get when you combine a myopic bookworm heroine, two fabulously self-absorbed half-sisters, an evil-diva stepmom, and an empowering Well-Wisher? A fun take on the classic fairy tale that shows that being smart is a real beauty. Runs December 1-30. ensemblecincinnati.org. Wednesday, December 29 BARS: Arnold’s 160th birthday party, 4-10 p.m., Arnold’s Bar & Grill, 201 E. Eighth St., Downtown. Free Rob Warnick designed commemorative t-shirts for the first 50 people to walk through the door, $ 1.60 on draft beer, $ 1.60 on appetizers. Live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Moonshine Drive. COMEDY: Pro-Am Night, 7:30 p.m., Go Bananas, 8410 MarketPlace Lane, Montgomery. The show is rated R. Ages 18 and over. $ 5. 513-873-7233; gobananascomedy.com. MUSIC: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Music Hall, Outre-Rhin. Film with live orchestra. cincinnatiarts.org. MUSIC: Rick Springfield, Andrew J. BradyMusic Center. SPORTS: Cincinnati Cyclones vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Downtown. $ 1 beer night. cycloneshockey.com. Thursday, December 30 COMEDY: Mike Cronin, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Go Bananas, 8410 MarketPlace Lane, Montgomery. From 18 years old. $ 10 to $ 15. 513-873-7233; gobananascomedy.com. FAMILY: Harlem Globetrotters,2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Downtown. The world-famous basketball exhibit is part streetball of the players who defined it, and part interactive family entertainment with ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping loots and jaw-dropping dunks. breath. $ 31 and more. Heritagebankcenter.com. FAMILY: Happy (almost) New Year’s party, 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., Downtown. Child-friendly New Year’s party with falling balloon. Intended for 3-8 year olds. $ 5 per child. centreartscontemporains.org. FAMILY: Long live the new year, 4-7 p.m., Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., Downtown. Young adults can celebrate in this free, walk-in artistic creation program. Create art, party hats and end the evening with a drop of balloon and sparkling grape juice. To free. centreartscontemporains.org. ENDING SOON: Holiday Junction featuring Duke Energy Holiday Trains, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Monday, Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate. Operates from November 12 to Jan. 3.10 $. cincymuseum.org. Friday December 31 Stay tuned for our list of New Years Eve parties! COMING SOON: Panorama of Cincinnati Art, 5-8 p.m., Cincinnati Art Galleries, 225 E. Sixth St., Downtown. Over 150 works by Cincinnati artists. Operates from December 4 to 31. 513-381-2128; cincyart.com. COMEDY: Sal Vulcano & Chris Distefano, Taft Theater. Saturday January 1 BARS: PJ New Year’s Party, noon-5 p.m., Listermann Brewing Co., 1621 Dana Ave., Evanston. Wear your favorite pajamas or onesies and receive $ 10 off every pint. The taproom closes at 5 p.m. COMEDY: Ryan Hamilton,Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. From 21 years old. liberty.funnybone.com. EXHIBITIONS: Wendy’s Bridal Show, Saturday through Sunday, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Downtown. Alley after alley, you’ll find exhibits from over 150 of the region’s top wedding professionals. Chat with experts, learn about the latest trends, find new ideas and find special offers to save money. Sample offers from local caterers and bakers, watch a 30-minute fashion show at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. $ 10. 513-984-1708;wendysbridalshow.com. FOOD: New Year’s Brunch, 10 am-2pm, Karrikin Spirits, 3717 Jonlen Drive, Fairfax. Includes a round of brunch cocktails and coffee. The special menu includes pork and sauerkraut for good luck. $ 10. Sunday January 2 Food: New Year’s Brunch, Fausto, 44 ​​E. Sixth St., Downtown. Reservation: [email protected] MUSIC: Motion City soundtrack, that of Bogart. WHO DEY: Bud Light Tailgate Zone at The Banks, 10 am-1pm, Freedom Way between Main Street and Walnut Street. Pre-game party with live music, Bud Bar, jersey makeovers and more. Free entry. SPORTS: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium, One Paul Brown Way, downtown.

