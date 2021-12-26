Celebrating the best of 2021 on the local sports scene – Delco Times

To steal a line from comedian Trevor Noah, 2021 has been the least worst year in the past two years.

We live in the shadow of another variant of COVID-19, but overall the past 12 months have looked better – healthier? – than in 2020. Inflation, the insurgency on the US Capitol and high gas prices, notwithstanding.

The high school athletes and coaches of Delaware County have all given us much to celebrate. For starters, kids have had full, uninterrupted seasons in all sports starting in the spring of 2021. They have provided a happy distraction for many of us. So, in the spirit of the holiday season, allow me to highlight several of the best individual and team accomplishments in Delco sports over the past calendar year.

Women’s Basketball Cardinal O’Hara Wins First PIAA Title >> Did you know the Lions haven’t lost a state tournament game since March 2019? Boy, it seems like there is a life. After seeing their run in the State Tournament cut short a year before due to the pandemic, the Lions completed unfinished business on March 30 at the Giant Center in Hershey, battling to a 51-27 victory over Chartiers Valley in the PIAA Class 5A Final.

OHara has won 12 of its last 13 games in a pandemic-cut season to become the first Delco girls’ basketball team since Archbishop Carroll in 2012 to win states. The Lions had previously made the PIAA Finals (2009, 2016), losing both times. The 2021 O’Hara squad sired four All-Delcos to Amaris Baker, Siobhan Boylan, Maggie Doogan and Sydni Scott. Doogan was named Daily Times Player of the Year.

Springfield Women’s Basketball Celebrates League & District Gold >> It was an unforgettable season for the Cougars, who went undefeated until they met OHara in the PIAA semifinals. They christened their new gymnasium with a Central League title and a second consecutive District 1 Class 5A championship. The Cougars produced a pair of All-Delcos with Alexa Abbonizio and Rachel Conran and three key team sophomores Lexi Aaron, Anabel Kreydt and Mia Valerio are now the veteran leaders of the 2021-22 Cougars.

Catka’s legacy is cemented in Sun Valley >> After his big brother Hunter won two state titles, Ryan Catka overcame serious injuries in his second year to go 59-4 in his two last seasons in high school on the wrestling mat. He won two district titles and earned a fourth place finish at the PIAA Championships in March. He finished an abridged senior campaign with a 19-1 record en route to becoming the Daily Times Wrestler of the Year, joining Hunter on that exclusive roster.

Garnet Valley Track and Field Star Wins Palm >> Eric Albright placed first in the county in the 400, 800 and 1,600. He won the District 1 Class 3A and the Delco Championship in the 800 and was fourth in the event at the PIAA Championships. He ended his career with five school records (400, 1600, 4 x 400, 4 x 800, DMR). It all led Albright to two-time All-Delco and Daily Times Athlete of the Year in June.

Radnor’s Boys and Girls Lacrosse Goes All the Way >> Delco is the gold standard for high school lacrosse in Pennsylvania, and it’s not uncommon for a team of boys and girls alike. school plays for PIAA titles. Radnor accomplished the feat in June. The boys have allowed just 99 goals en route to the Central League title and the program’s first state championship (Class 2A) since 2015. A total of five players were on the All-Delco first and second teams. Grant Pierce became the first defenseman to earn Daily Times Player of the Year honors since 2013.

Meanwhile, the Radnor Girls won their fourth PIAA crown (class 3A) in program history and the first since 2017. They were led by a spectacular class of 13 seniors, six of whom were selected in the first and second All-Delco teams.

Special recognition to Archbishop Carrolls’ women’s team, who won the PIAA Class 2A title, and were led by Keri Barnett, Glenolden resident and Daily Times Player of the Year, who scored 58 goals for the Patriots.

The Year of Tubby Time >> What more can we say about Ridley senior Tahir Tubby Mills, whose dominance during the 2021 football season sparked the resurgence of the Green Mystique? The Daily Times Player of the Year set a Ridley single-game record in consecutive weeks in the District 1 Class 6A tournament. On Thanksgiving morning, he became the Delcos ground running champion in a single season with 2,519 yards and 31 touchdowns. His 36 total touchdowns were one of the county records.

Happy Valley, Safe Haven >> A pair of Delco coaching legends guided their teams to District 1 supremacy. In his final season, Garnet Valley coach Mike Ricci came out champion, leading the Jaguars to their first district crown (class 6A) since 2007 and to a fourth consecutive Central League title. The Jags enjoyed a 20-game winning streak in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 6A tournament, but the loss didn’t spoil anything for Ricci, who ended his Hall of Fame career from Delco with 260 wins in 35 years.

And speaking of the Hall of Fame, District 1’s most successful coach, Kevin Clancy, led a Panthers team that went 14-2 and won the District 1 Class title. 5A. For Strath Haven, it was the 12th District Championship under Clancy’s tutelage.

Here’s 2022 and more big moments in Delco sports to come.

To contact Matt Smith, send an email to [email protected]