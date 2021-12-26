Entertainment
Varun Dhawan refuses to let go of his wife Natasha Dalal as they dance at a friend’s wedding. See the videos inside | Bollywood
Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently attended a friend’s wedding. Videos and photos inside show the couple having fun.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal recently attended their friend’s wedding in Alibaug. Numerous videos and photos from the wedding party show Varun and Natasha lost love while celebrating their friend’s wedding.
One of the videos shows Natasha wrapped in Varun’s arms as they dance together to a remixed version of Linkin Park’s In The End. Varun was seen wearing a semi-formal shirt with pants for the event while Natasha wore a white ensemble for the outdoor party.
In another video, Varun was seen dancing on Bala with a few guests at the party. He also joined a group of party attendees to dance to Badshah’s hit song Jugnu.
A few fan pages also shared photos of Varun and Natasha posing for the camera with their friends.
Varun and Natasha also got married in Alibaug earlier this year. The intimate ceremony took place in January with only a handful of guests due to the Covid-19 restrictions in effect at the time. Besides their families, Karan Johar had attended the wedding festivities.
At the time, Varun shared photos from her wedding on Instagram and said: The long-standing love just got official. The actor, speaking to the Hindustan Times, said: “We had to be responsible during this time and follow the rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do anything big, you have to respect everything that was put in place. I had elderly citizens of my family coming in and I wanted everyone to be safe which is why it was low key.
Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao to Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi: Celebrity Weddings of 2021
Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1. The film, which was directed by David Dhawan and also starred Sara Ali Khan, was devastated by critics. The actor has a few films in the works, including Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon and Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
