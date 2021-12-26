



So how did Bollywood celebrate Christmas? here is a preview, but wait, there is a LOT more! Please click on the pictures to see the stars. PICTURE: Vaani Kapoor decorate his Christmas tree.

Photograph: Courtesy of Vaani Kapoor / Instagram PICTURE: Bhumi pednekar play Santa Claus.

Photograph: Courtesy of Bhumi Pednekar / Instagram PICTURE: Taapsee Pannu shows “the tree, the gifts and the reds”!

Photography: Courtesy of Taapsee Pannu / Instagram IMAGE: “Does it matter if I was mean or nice? yet I have only been nice this year. Merry Christmas everyone! Stay well Stay safe #lazychristmasday ‘, says Karisma kapoor.

Photography: Courtesy of Karisma Kapoor / Instagram PICTURE: Richa chadha messages: ‘Merry Christmas. Let’s be clumsy, loving and kind. All is not calm, all is not bright, but the tired world is rejoicing, because it is Christmas.

“Spread love, for it’s the only thing that ends up winning. I send you love! Are you still reading this?

“If the kisses were snowflakes, I’d send you a blizzard.” “

Photography: Courtesy of Richa Chadha / Instagram IMAGE: What gift did Santa Claus give Shilpa shetty This year?

Photography: Courtesy of Shilpa Shetty / Instagram PICTURE: Samantha holds his heart.

Photography: Courtesy of Samantha / Instagram PICTURE: Keerthy Suresh wishes of positivity, light, love and a plum cake!

Photograph: Courtesy of Keerthy Suresh / Instagram PICTURE: Kriti kharbanda transforms Santa for a day.

Photography: Courtesy of Kriti Kharbanda / Instagram IMAGE: It’s raining gifts for Radhika Madan!

Photography: Courtesy of Radhika Madan / Instagram IMAGE: what is it Erica Fernandes thinking?

Photograph: Courtesy of Erica Fernandes / Instagram PICTURE: Sonali Bendré borrows some Christmas decor from Sandeep Khosla.

Photography: Courtesy of Sonali Bendre / Instagram PICTURE: Mouni Roy going for gold this Christmas.

Photography: Courtesy of Mouni Roy / Instagram PICTURE: Saiyami Kher takes a Christmas selfie during the golden hour.

Photograph: Courtesy of Saiyami Kher / Instagram PICTURE: Shriya Pilgaonkarhas a Christmas that works: “When it’s a Christmas that works, you bring the party to where you are. I organized a little surprise party in my vanity van for my actors and my crew.

“Merry Christmas folks. “

Photography: Courtesy of Shriya Pilgaonkar / Instagram PICTURE: Sophie choudry has furry company during the holiday season.

Photography: courtesy of Sophie Choudry / Instagram PICTURE: Pranutan adds a reindeer headgear to his LBD.

Photography: Courtesy of Pranutan / Instagram IMAGE: a preview Great strategyit’s Christmas.

Photography: Courtesy of Prateik Babbar / Instagram IMAGE: “NOL – my dearest and most favorite time of year and for many reasons, which go back a long way. I love it and I just live for it!

“My fondest childhood memory is that of my father bringing the whole family together to assemble the tree and decorate the house, the same excitement still persists today and I really go the extra mile to get everything ready for Christmas at home too. .

“This year will be the same old, the same old! But it’s the same old man who turns me on. It won’t be any different; the ONLY exception being that my family has grown a bit with my little puppy, Luke, whom we had towards the end of this year to keep my Breezer company – to keep him on his feet (and all of us on our toes. ), ‘says Jennifer winget.

Photography: Courtesy of Jennifer Winget / Instagram PICTURE: Divya dutta transforms Santa Claus into his nephew and niece and writes: “Merry Christmas friends !!! as children get older it becomes more difficult not to get caught. This year succeeded! I ran before I got caught! Here is our dream world … Keep it always alive. “

Photography: Courtesy of Divya Dutta / Instagram PICTURE: Divyanka Tripathi goes with the Christmas tree!

Photography: Courtesy of Divyanka Tripathi / Instagram X

