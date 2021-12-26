From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, here’s how Bollywood stars celebrated the day





Like every year, this year again, Christmas was celebrated with great fanfare across the country. Although the celebrations were a little different due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the excitement was the same as ever. The holiday season not only brings festivities and rituals, but also a reason for people to spend time with their family and loved ones. Every year, celebrities make sure to celebrate this day with fervor and grandeur. Several Bollywood stars not only expressed their best wishes to fans on December 25, but also gave us a preview of their celebrations. As the festive joy spread all around us, celebrities took to their social media accounts to mark the start of the holiday season. From Katrina kaif at Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan, here’s a look at the B-towners’ intimate celebrations. Looked. Samantha Southern beauty Samantha extended her vows with an adorable pic where she was seen posing with a Christmas tree. Wearing a tight black dress, the The family man the actress looked absolutely breathtaking. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shilpa Shetty Kundra spread the festive joy with this image she captioned as, “I wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas May this blessed day fill your life with much happiness, smiles and love“. Neha Dhupia New mom Neha Dhupia has given fans a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations via social media. Dressed in cozy printed red outfits, the actress was seen posing with husband Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr and their newborn baby. Malaika Arora with family Malaika Arora spent time with her family as she celebrated the day with her mother. The actress was also accompanied by her beau Arjun Kapoor and her sister Amrita Arora for the celebrations. Malaika later took to her Instagram to share an adorable image of the tight-knit celebrations. His caption on this reading, “Laughter, love and Christmas joy all around“. Neetu Kapoor with Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt threw a Christmas party for her loved ones, attended by her BF Ranbir Kapoor and her mother Neetu Kapoor. Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also spotted at the dinner. Giving fans a glimpse of their celebrations, Neetu took to his social media to share a selfie with Alia and Ayan and wrote: “My beautiful people“. Ananya Panday For the December 25 celebrations, Ananya Panday looked adorable in a red outfit and a matching headband. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the day together as the former took to her Instagram to share a mushy post. In the photo, PeeCee and Nick pose with their dogs Diana, Gino and Panda. “Merry Christmas to everyone. From our family to yours. “, read the caption about it. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Newly weds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Christmas as husband and wife. The couple looked head over heels in love with each other in the doughy click. Sharing the photo, the Sardar oudham the actor wrote: “Merry Christmas!“, in caption. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya Powerful couple Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya celebrated Christmas with their family and friends. The couple shared a series of adorable photos from their celebrations. In the image, DJ actress Waley Babu is seen posing with Hardik and their son Agastya. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, attended the annual family celebration yesterday with Saif Ali Khan and his children. The Kapoor family gathered at Kunal Kapoor’s residence in Juhu for their annual Christmas lunch tradition. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were also seen arriving at the Kapoor family lunch. The duo made a stylish appearance as the actress donned a white bodycon dress, while Aadar looked dapper in a printed shirt and white pants.

