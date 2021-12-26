Waitress reveals secrets of Hollywood stars on TikTok





In the past few hours, Bond’s video has gone viral, garnering over 2.7 million views. One of the big stars in attendance was Lady Gaga, whom he described as “extremely nice”. The worst note went to Judd Apatow, filmmaker and actor: a “rude” dinner. Apatow and his wife, the actress Leslie Mann, were rated 1 out of 10 by Bond. “I wanted them to like them, but they were so rude,” Bond said. “Maybe they were just having a bad day.” At no point in the video did Bond reveal which restaurant in Los Angeles he worked at, but did say he had been at that particular establishment for five years, where he served quite a few superstars. The waitress had much more praise for the Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, who had dinner at the restaurant with their two daughters. “So laid back, so beautiful, so polite,” he said. “I would like to be in your marriage. 10/11”. He also congratulated the actress Anna faris, whom he described as one of the “nicest and most wonderful people in the world”. As for Keanu Reeves, said the “Matrix” star was “humble” and “left him a big tip”, while Drew barrymore it was “a ray of sunshine”. Bond rated both the singer 6/10 Duck (which was “good”) as the television producer of “American Horror Story” Ryan murphy, which he described as “super intimidating”, but a “big tip”. Several viewers, after watching the video, left comments saying that they also had interactions with the aforementioned celebrities. Several commentators have claimed to have had pleasant encounters with Lady Gaga, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. A production assistant also said that they had worked with Anna Faris and found her “great”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ambito.com/espectaculos/redes-sociales/camarera-revela-secretos-las-estrellas-hollywood-tiktok-n5341559

