Holiday Crowds Arrive, Walt Disney World’s Railroad Sack Landing, 2022 Light-Up Ears Help Ring the New Years Eve and more: Disneys Hollywood Studios and EPCOT photo report 12/23/2021

Seasonal greetings! We're only two days away from Christmas and the holiday cheer and crowds are here. Let's dive in! The rope drop at Disneys Hollywood studios is normally crowded and today was no exception. Pack your patience! At 9:00 a.m., 30 minutes after the park opened to all guests, Rise of the Resistance was already on hold for 200 minutes. Chewie, were at home! At Legends of Hollywood, we've found two new lounge pants. You opened this door with the key to the imagination. Beyond that, it's another dimension, the dimension of crazy crowds on vacation! We're heading to Disney Springs for some last minute gift shopping. More birthday plush toys with VHS sets have appeared in World of Disney. Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Dumbo all celebrate big birthdays this year. You can find the rest of the set here. A large replenishment of 50th anniversary ornaments has been placed on the shelves. Just in time ! Christmas stocking alert! The new Pixar necklaces will fit perfectly into your stocking. At Once Upon A Toy, two new luxury accessory sets are here for the little princess in your life. A new Belle Designer Collection costume dress has debuted. It can be yours for $ 99.99. Two puny Star Wars shirts landed at Star Wars Trading Post. Choo Choo! New Walt Disney World railroad bag pulled in the clothing store at Marketplace Co-Op. It's 2 p.m., and that means it's time to park! EPCOT direction. The entry to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is starting to take shape. Wall panels have been discovered. The Figment shoulder plush has been restocked. We found them at Gateway Gifts inside EPCOT. The Holiday Party is underway and we've found three new ways to celebrate. Two phone cases and a magic bracelet, adorned with our Frozen friends. A brand new Harmonious pin has been found in Pin Traders. Alebrijes shoulder plush flew in the Mexican flag. There are only eight days left in 2021. Pick up your 2022 Glow Ears at Disney Traders. We end our day inside The Seas with Nemo & Friends. Even our friends the fish are in the holiday spirit.

