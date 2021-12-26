Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika celebrates her first Christmas, look at the pic





Gorgeous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma married longtime boyfriend and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017. And since then they’ve been living their best lives as husband and wife. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their little one into their life. On February 1, 2021, Anushka Sharma posted the very first family photo with their then-newborn daughter, introducing her to the world. Announcing her daughter’s unique name, Anushka wrote: “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life, but this little Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, happiness – emotions experienced in the for a few minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thank you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy. Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Christmas With Husband Kunal And Daughter Inaaya In Matching Pajamas A few moments ago, Anushka Sharma took to her IG stories to share a glimpse of her daughter, Vamika’s first Christmas celebration. In the photo we can see a white and multicolored bobby print tent with a lot of balls in it. At the top of the photo, the actress wrote: “Thank you for making Christmas special. ” A few hours ago, the actress shared a return photo with her husband, Virat Kohli, from one of their trips. In the photo, the actress can be seen posing with Virat with a Santa Claus. Along with the photo, Anushka captioned it as: “Merry Christmas from Santa Claus and us!” Recommended Reading: Ankita Lokhande Adds Husband Vicky ‘Jain’ Last Name, Floods The Internet With Unseen Wedding Photos On December 19, 2021, Anushka Sharma took up her stories on Instagram and thanked the paps and the media for preserving their privacy and not posting Vamika’s photos or videos. She had written: “We are deeply grateful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media for not posting photos / videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images / video will be to support us in the future. ” Going further in her note of gratitude, as a parent, Anushka had asked everyone to give Vamika all the privacy she deserves, away from the media gaze. She added: “We seek our child’s privacy and would like to do our best to give them a chance to live their life freely, away from media and social networks. As she is older we cannot restrict her movements and therefore your support is needed. So please practice (recycle) in this matter. A special thank you to the fan clubs and internet users for doing their utmost not to post images. It was kind and very mature of you. Merry Christmas to this little cabbage! Don’t Miss: Preity Zinta celebrates her first Christmas after motherhood with husband Gene Goodenough and their twins SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

