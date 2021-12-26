When Dia Mirza called Kareena Kapoor Khan “irrational, unfair and noisy” for criticizing her at an event!





The Bollywood industry is not only known for its close friendship, but also infamous for its cat fights and rivalry. Well, speaking of this particular topic, did you know that actress Dia Mirza and Kareena Kapoor Khan had some huge ugly fallout while attending an event in Lucknow? Read on to find out what really happened in between! So, in one of her previous interviews with Rediff, actress Dia Mirza spoke of the terrible fallout with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress recalled an incident between the two at an event in Lucknow, where the Jab We Met actress yelled at her. Speaking on the subject, Dia Mirza said that Namrata Shirodkar and Urmila Matondkar who were also present with the two were to attend the event wearing the Salwar-Kameez with the national flag. But Kareena had different plans for herself. Dia said, “Kareena wanted to wear a ghagra choli with some big jewelry that she made especially for her. Above all, she did not carry the national flag. Namrata [Shirodkar] was quite upset that Kareena was not maintaining the required uniformity. I told Namrata to pick up her outfit and get out, so we can sort it out in private. Continuing on the topic, the Sanju actor said, “Suddenly something hit Kareena. She started yelling at me at the top of her voice,” Who the hell are you? Who are you to advise Namrata? J was stunned and very upset. I left the room, without replying, The actress also added that she believes Kareena is someone who doesn’t know when she is irrational, unfair and boisterous. Well, coming back to the present, we can say that the two actresses dried up things between them and became good friends again. Dia Mirza was recently seen in the Netflix series Call My Agent. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will play alongside Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will be released on April 14, 2022. For more such amazing comeback stories, follow Koimoi! Must read: Ranveer Singh posts adorable pic of mothers with real 1983 World Cup: Hum Jeet Gaye, Mumma! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

