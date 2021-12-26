Latinos shine in Hollywood in 2021, and there will be more

NEW YORK (AP) – Hispanics in the United States, a historically underrepresented and widely screened group, shone in theaters in 2021 with major productions led by the musicals “In the Heights” (“In the neighborhood “) and” West Side Story (Love Without Barriers) and Disney’s Encanto animated film.

“In the Heights,” directed by Jon M. Chu and released in June, was one of the first big productions of the year to hit theaters after months of closure due to the pandemic, and although its performance at the box office was not as expected, was a turning point for many Latinos in Hollywood, and was generally to critical acclaim.

The Tony Award-winning adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegra Hudes musical, about the struggles and hopes of a community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, earned Anthony Ramos a Golden nomination. Globes for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film. for her role as Usnavi (originally played by Miranda on Broadway), and has put actors like Mexican Melissa Barrera, who will soon be returning to star Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen, and the popular singer on the card. Leslie Grace, who in her acting debut landed the role of Batgirl in “Batgirl,” slated for 2022.

Steven Spielberg began to correct the story somewhat with his version of “West Side Story,” released this month. Many Puerto Ricans in the original film were white actors with brown makeup, and although it is considered a classic, the 1961 film has been criticized for portraying Latinos in a stereotypical way.

This time with a predominantly Latin cast, West Side Story showcased talent like Rachel Zegler, who, with no previous experience, has topped thousands of applicants for the role of Maria and has already filmed the sequel to Shazam and landed the role of Snow White for an upcoming film. ; and Ariana DeBose, whose Broadway credits include “Bring It On,” “Motown” and “Hamilton,” considered a favorite this awards season for her fiery portrayal of Anita (the same character that earned Rita Moreno a Oscar in 1962). , for whom Spielberg created a new leading role in the film).

Set in Colombia, the land of magical realism, “Encanto” follows Mirabel Madrigal, a teenage girl frustrated at being the only member of her family without magical powers. The cast, led by Argentine-American actress Stephanie Beatriz, includes Diane Guerrero, John Leguizamo, Wilmer Valderrama and Angie Cepeda. This is the first Walt Disney Animation Studios film directed by a Latina woman, Charise Castro Smith, and features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It is also shaping up to be one of the Oscar favorites for Best Animated Feature.

This year, the unstoppable Miranda also made her directorial debut with another musical, tick, tick… Boom !, a tribute to composer and playwright Jonathan Larson (played by Andrew Garfield), who died on the eve of the premiered her The Broadway musical “Rent” in 1996, never seeing the wide impact it had. The film, which features some of Larson’s creative process and work before “Rent,” was named one of the 10 Best of the Year by the American Film Institute (AFI).

The AFI roster also includes Mexican master Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, a classic noir film based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel, starring Bradley Cooper as a charming con artist. carnival and Cate Blanchett as a femme fatale psychiatrist. The film debuted a week ago in the United States and arrives in Latin America on January 27.

Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larran, meanwhile, directed Kristen Steawart as Princess Diana in Spencer, one of the most beloved works to date for the American actress.

Other Hollywood productions that put Latinos first in 2021 were “Cinderella” (Cinderella), with Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello in the title role, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (“Hard to care 2”) and “Eternals” (“Eternos”), both starring Mexican star Salma Hayek. They also made it to Everardo Gout’s “The Forever Purge” screen with Ana de la Reguera, both Mexican; OLD (Viejos) by M. Night Shyamalan, with Mexican actor Gael Garca Bernal, and No Sudden Move (Not a false step) by Steven Soderbergh, with Oscar-winning Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Bull.

Pedro Almodvar and Penlope Cruz released Parallel Mothers, their most recent collaboration after Volver, Los abrazos rotos and Todo sobre mi madre, among others. The film follows two single mothers (Cruz and Milena Smit) who meet in the hospital, where their newborn babies are accidentally exchanged at birth. It also discusses the dark past of the mass graves of the Spanish Civil War. In September, Cruz received the award for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival, and this month the film received two Golden Globe nominations, including for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Music by ‘Alberto. Churches.

However, Parallel Mothers will not compete next year for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. The representative from Spain is Fernando Len de Aranoa’s “The Good Boss”, a satire on the world of labor relations with Bardem (Cruz’s husband), who was this week among the 15 titles still in the running for the inauguration.

“The Good Boss” follows the owner of an industrial-scale manufacturing company who, while awaiting a visit from a committee that could award his company a prize for excellence, tries to resolve his workers’ problems in time. . Last month he topped the list of nominees for the Goya Awards for Spanish Cinema with 20 nominations.

Other Oscar finalists are Noche de fuego from Mexico and Plaza Catedral from Panama.

The first, by Tatiana Huezo and currently available on Netflix, follows three girls posing as boys in the face of drug-related violence in the Mexican countryside. This year it received a special mention at the Cannes Film Festival and was also awarded at the San Sebastián and Athens festivals.

The second, by Abner Benaim, features Alicia, a woman mourning the death of her 13-year-old son, who is approached by a teenage boy named Chief asking her for money to take care of his car. She does her best to avoid him until he shows up at her door with a gunshot wound. The film premiered in October at the Guadalajara International Film Festival, where its stars Ilse Salas and Fernando Xavier de Casta won the acting awards, but in a tragic event the amateur actor is died months after the premiere in an act of violence.

The Oscar nominations, in their 94th year, will be announced on February 8. The awards gala is scheduled for March 27.

