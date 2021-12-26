Deaths, divorces to the big revelations that rocked B-Town





The Corona pandemic left the whole world and Bollywood devastated as theaters continued to remain closed until August 2021. Apart from that, many other things and incidents like deaths, divorces and shocking revelations rocked the city B. Here’s a look at what shocked Bollywood fans in 2021: Sidharth Shukla, the death of Raj Kaushal shocked Bollywood Thespian Dilip Kumar has breathed his last breath this year and the Indian film industry has lost its greatest actor of all time. But what shocked fans was the sudden death of Raj Kaushal, director and husband of Mandira Bedi, and Sidharth Shukla. Both lost their lives following cardiac arrest. Not only their family members or loved ones, but even the fans were stunned by their deaths. Other people who died this year included popular film actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Shravan Rathod of the music composer duo Nadeem Sharvan and the famous Vaastav Kishore Nandlaskar. Celebrity couples who broke up in 2021 The first Bollywood couple who shocked everyone by announcing a split in 2021 were Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The two have decided by mutual agreement to go their separate ways even though the two continue to travel together and co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. Other great couples who have gone their separate ways include Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji, Honey Singh and Shalini Singh, and TV stars Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra. Big revelations, shocking implications From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan being trolled for naming their son Jehangir Ali Khan to the war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh, many controversies and revelations have rocked Bollywood this year. The most significant controversy has been the arrest of Aryan Khan in a drug case and the BCN questioning Ananya Panday in connection with this case. It even overshadowed the euphoria created when Raj Kundra was arrested this year for his alleged involvement in a pornography-related case. Web series like The Family Man Season 2 and Tandav have also sparked controversies with their content while the spinoff of Kartik Aaryan starring Karan Johar and leaving Dostana 2 and IT Raid on Taapsee Pannu also captured a lot of the limelight. From Aishwarya Rai and Nora Fatehi to Jacqueline Fernandez, these prominent celebrities have had to deal with the summons of the Application Directorate this year. While Aishwarya was summoned in connection with the Panama Paper leak case, Nora and Jacqueline were summoned over their alleged links in a money laundering case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/bollywood-2021-from-deaths-divorces-to-big-revelations-that-rocked-b-town-166710 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos