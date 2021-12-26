Entertainment
Are you looking for something to do? Here are the best entertainment options in North Carolina before the New Years
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – There will be hospitality parties, cocktails to grill, and mock-sung Christmas carols.
You’ve researched the best entertainment options in North Carolina, but you can’t seem to find enough options to meet your adventure cravings and needs. Well, don’t get your garlands tangled, because here are all of the best entertainment options in our state before New Years Eve.
A Christmas Story: The Musical
Naddafinga! The Durham Performing Arts Center is preparing another spectacular show. The stellar team of songwriters behind the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan and Oscar-winning film La La Land brings you the ’80s holiday classic you remember from your childhood, comes A Christmas Story the musical in real time! Starring a young and nerdy Ralphie Parker set in 1940s Indiana, who tries to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa that a Red Ryder BB pistol really is the perfect Christmas present. This musical was nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Click here for more information.
A golden eve
The Marion Rotary Club’s interest in the region’s gold history has created an enthusiastic following of revelers celebrating New Year’s Eve. The event will include many activities like a costume contest, family entertainment zone, horse-drawn carriage rides, train rides for kids and historical ghost rides from 9 p.m. to midnight. Click here for more information.
Santa Claus on the fireplace
Every year every boy and girl expects to see Santa Claus grow back in the chimney of Chimney Rock State Park. Make your list and take it to Santa and Mrs. Claus as you listen to live holiday music, cookies, hot chocolate, kids’ activities, meet live park animal educators and learn even more ! Click here for more information.
Christmas Speedway
Families and fans of all ages can attend the spectacular Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway! There’s a four mile drive-through course with over a million LED lights twinkling across the legendary race track. It is one of the most important and anticipated holiday traditions in the South East. The event features hundreds of creative displays and lights synchronized with Christmas-themed music. Located off of I-85 Freeway, Exit 49, with the Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Waterpark showcasing the magical world of Snowland and Concord Mills, a great vacation shopping location as the world’s largest mall and outlet mall North Carolina retail store. Click here for more information.
Reynolda Holidays
Savor the warmth and magic of the season at the historic 170-acre Reynolds Estate in Winston-Salem. Experience Holidays at Reynolda includes the 34,000 square foot bungalow decorated with period decor, Christmas themed house tours, Christmas carols, wreath decorations, exclusive night packages and family programs more festive. The Reynolda has a collection of ancient ornaments that includes nearly 400 figurative glass ornaments, including Santa Claus, fruit, candy, animals, miniature lamps, and tobacco pipes. Click here for more information.
Other events to discover
Festival of Lights at Chetola Resort, Blowing Rock
WinterLights at the Elizabethan Gardens, Manteo
Christmas at Krners Folly, Kernersville
Christmas Tweetsie, Blowing Rock
The Polar Express train ride in the Smokies, Bryson City
