Ranveer Singh on his Bollywood trip: 10 years old and I feel like I’m only scratching the surface





Ranveer Singh is currently one of the best players in our industry. He’s given us so much success and it wouldn’t be wrong to say he’s one of the most bankable players in BTown right now. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his recently released sports drama 83. Fans loved his performance and everyone praised the film and him. Ranveer recently expressed his heart in an interview with Anupama Chopra and spoke about his 10-year journey in the industry. Comparing himself to where he started from where he is now, Ranveer Singh said, “I’m a different person now, I’m a different artist than where I started. I have evolved as an artist. I want different things now, I think differently, I approach my job differently. I guess I struggled for three and a half years, four years when I started. I guess I didn’t know, but it filled me with anguish. All of these experiences, it was not imaginable easy and some really hard lessons were learned along the way and I am so grateful for this struggle because now I have much more value for my opportunities. And after Band Baaja Baaraat, I was like ‘yeah man I can play’. But as I started to work with people like Mr. Bhansali who breaks your boundaries and shatters you so that you can be reborn again is one of the things and then there is so much other experiences along the way. Ranveer Singh further continued, “At one point, 10 years later, I realized I didn’t know anything. I’m scratching the surface of potential. 10 years and I feel like I’m just scratching the surface. surface. There is no limit to this profession that I have done. There is no right or wrong way of doing things, there is no right or wrong. His art , his creativity and it’s so endless and that thought excites me. It means there’s a whole universe to explore. It’s been 10 great years, I’ve worked with the best directors and I’m so happy because what Adi Chopra told me at the start of my career ‘when you work with a director you give them so much of you that next time they think about making a movie they shouldn’t be able to think about it without you. Good, Ranveer Singh Definitely gives a character everything and it shows in each of their characters whether it’s Kapil Dev in 83 or Khilji in Padmaavat. What do you have to say about Ranveer’s trip to Bollywood? READ ALSO: Ranveer Singh looks dapper as he joins wife Deepika Padukone and family for Christmas celebrations; PICTURES

