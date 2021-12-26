Bollywood-inspired outfit ideas for the New Years party





New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The year 2021 is finally coming to an end and with the approach of the 31st many have started to prepare for the New Year celebration and gatherings. While many people like to spend the New Year’s holidays at home with their family and friends, other party enthusiasts like to jump from party to party to welcome the year 2022. And if you are among them then you must have some ideas on what to wear or how to dress to bring in the New Year 2022. Otherwise, here we have brought some Bollywood inspired outfits that you can wear to parties and gatherings this New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Eve. Bollywood-inspired outfit ideas for the 2022 New Years Eve party: Alia bhatt Be chic and elegant like Alia, go for a black dress and style your hair like her. Opt for a trench or a long coat or tracksuits to protect yourself from the cold. Ranveer Singh Adopt a dapper look like Ranveer, wear a hat, jacket and pants in the same color, complete your look with a pair of sunglasses or neck chains. Sarah Ali Khan Wear stripes like Sara as they never change, choose to keep your hair loose, and complete your look with earrings and heels. Siddharth Malhotra Go for a more formal look like Sidharth Malhotra, with classic black and white and a dapper look to welcome the New Year. Janhvi Kapoor Looks like a shining star in an outfit like Janhvi. Take inspiration from her look to style your New Year’s look. Hritik Roshan Welcome the new year in style, pair your formal jacket and pants with a t-shirt to keep it stylish and fun for New Years Eve. Khushi kapoor Wear a pink strappy corset dress and complete it with a clutch and complete your look with a coat. Rohit Saraf Be the fun element of New Years Eve, wear a coordinating ensemble like Rohit and shine bright. Take inspiration from her look and design your perfect party look. Posted by:

Ashita Singh

