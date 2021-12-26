Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen celebrates Christmas | The Queen





A gunman has been arrested after trying to break into Windsor Castle where the Queen was celebrating Christmas with her family. Police said the intruder carried an offensive weapon but did not barge into any building on Christmas morning. The suspect was being held and the royal family had been notified, Thames Valley police said. A 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of trespassing or trespassing on a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon, they added. Thames Valley officers and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach around 8:30 a.m. on the grounds of Berkshire Castle. The Sunday Mirror said the arrest came after security checkers monitoring CCTV spotted a man carrying what appeared to be a crossbow. According to the Mail on Sunday, sources suggested the man was armed with a crossbow and used a rope ladder to climb a metal fence. Police have not confirmed what the weapon was and it is unclear exactly where the man was on the ground and how close he approached the castle itself. Superintendent Rebecca Mears said: An investigation is underway following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police. The man was arrested on suspicion of an offense or trespassing on a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in detention for the moment. We can confirm that the security processes were triggered moments after the man entered the field and that he did not enter any building. Members of the royal family have been informed of the incident. We don’t think there is a greater danger to the public. The Queen was celebrating Christmas in Windsor with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the first year since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Charles, Camilla, Edward and Sophie, along with their children Louise and James, attended a church service in St George’s Chapel in the castle grounds at 10:45 am on Christmas Day.

