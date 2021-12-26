The latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-OBIT-YOUNG

Motowns The Marvelettes member Wanda Young dies at 78

DETROIT (AP) Wanda Young, member of Motowns The Marvelettes, has died in the suburbs of Detroit. She was 78 years old. Meta Ventress told The New York Times for an article on Saturday that her mother died Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan, of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The youngsters and other members of the Marvelettes were teenagers when they recorded Please Mr. Postman for Berry Gordy Jr.s Motown Records in 1961. The song became Motowns’ first pop hit. The group would later record hits such as Dont Mess With Bill and My Baby Must Be A Magician. Young sang the lead role on Dont Mess With Bill.

CRIME CAMERAS LICENSE PLATE

City to install cameras that record license plate numbers

WYOMING, Michigan (AP) A city in western Michigan plans to install a dozen cameras that will record license plate numbers. MLive.com reports that the effort in Wyoming is aimed at solving and reducing violent crime. The 12 automatic license plate recognition cameras will be installed within two months at six intersections. They will capture the video as well as each license plate and the make, model and colors of vehicles passing by. Camera locations can be changed. License plate numbers or descriptions of vehicles involved in crime can be entered into a system that will notify officers if and when vehicles matching the plates or descriptions are detected passing through intersections equipped with cameras.

Parakeet-animal shelter

Several hundred parakeets deposited in an animal shelter

ROMEO, Michigan (AP) An animal shelter in the Detroit area has been inundated with parakeets. The Detroit News reports that the Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo said in a Facebook post that someone dropped off 400 of the colorful little birds on Thursday evening. The shelter said in the mail it could not turn them back as they were all crammed into seven cages and were choking on each other and needed immediate help. Officials at the refuge said they had asked for help from bird rescue organizations. Temporary housing for the parakeets has been found and food has been provided for the birds. Birds should be quarantined for 30 days. The newspaper reports that adoptions were due to start on January 23.

NEW FOOTBALL FIELD

Donor replacing the school football field, creating scholarships

ITHACA, Michigan (AP) A family donates more than $ 1 million for a new football field at a high school in central Michigan and to create a scholarship fund for students. Artificial turf would replace the grass on the land used by Ithaca High School. The stadium would also be available to other Gratiot County schools and likely host state sporting events. Ithaca Superintendent Steve Netzley said it would be the top of the line. The donor family, who wish to remain anonymous, are also launching a Veterans Memorial Bursary Fund for students in the districts of Alma, Ashley, Breckenridge, Ithaca, Fulton and St. Louis.

SCHOOL SHOT-MICHIGAN

Prosecutors: Important connection needed for parents during school shooting

DETROIT (AP) Michigan prosecutors fight back against parents of boy accused of a school shooting that killed four students. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with manslaughter in this case. They want a judge to reduce their bail by $ 500,000 so they can get out of jail. But prosecutors claim the Crumbleys will run away if they are released. The parents are charged under a theory that they made a gun available to their son and had the opportunity to prevent the bloodshed. On the day of filming, the parents were called in to discuss Ethan’s disturbing drawings. The Crumbleys say they had no idea he would commit violence. Their next court hearing is January 7.

MICHIGAN FEDERAL JUDGE

Michigan’s new federal judge is sworn in

DETROIT (AP) Michigan’s newest federal judge was sworn in just days after being confirmed by the US Senate. Shalina Kumar, took the judicial oath in a ceremony Thursday at the federal courthouse in Detroit. Kumar is a former Chief Justice of the Oakland County Circuit Court. Her father is from India and she is the first person of South Asian descent to be nominated for a federal judge position in Michigan. Kumar said in a statement that she was deeply humbled by the faith and trust that President Joe Biden and the senators have placed in her. Kumar will be based at the American courthouse in Flint.

MICHIGAN UNIVERSITIES VIRUS OUTBREAK

Wayne State, last Michigan university to respond to omicron

LANSING, Michigan (AP) Wayne State University in Detroit has announced it will start the next semester remotely. Several other public universities have announced their plans for the new year as the omicron variant of the coronavirus looms over the state. Wayne State said Thursday he would run online classes until Jan.31 and then review the situation to determine his next move. Last week, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University announced that all students, faculty and staff will need to receive the COVID-19 reminder at the start of the next semester. Wayne State will also need boosters.

CONDEMNATION WITH A DEADLY DAGGER

Michigan found guilty of fatally stabbing and throwing body in park

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (AP) A western Michigan man has been convicted of fatally stabbing a man whose body was found in an Ottawa County park in 2019. A jury deliberated for less than an hour before convicting Jordan Scott Loomis, 30, of Grand Rapids for murder. The Grand Rapids Press reports that prosecutors said Loomis stabbed James Earl Robertson, 51, in a vehicle in November 2019 and dumped his body in a park in Tallmadge Township. Kent County prosecutors said Loomis hoped Robertson would give him crack on the promise of a later refund, and planned to steal it if he refused.

MISSING FATHER-ADOLESCENT

Man pleads guilty to the murder of his adopted daughter in 1989

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) A former man from West Michigan has argued without question in the 1989 murder of his adopted 14-year-old daughter, whose body was found buried in her backyard. Dennis Bowman, 72, made an indisputable plea Wednesday in an Allegan County courtroom to second degree murder in the death of Aundria Bowman. The Holland Sentinel reports that Bowman’s sentencing is scheduled for February 7. Aundria Bowman was last seen in March 1989. Her body was discovered in early 2020 in the backyard of Bowmans’ Hamilton home after confessing to her murder. Bowman told police he pushed the teenager down the stairs, killing her, in March 1989 after she threatened to report that he assaulted her.

AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-MICHIGAN

Parents accused of Oxford school shooting ask for lower bail

DETROIT (AP) Parents of a teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school are asking for lower bail so they can get out of jail. A lawyer for James and Jennifer Crumbley said they did not expect their son Ethan to commit violence and are devastated like other members of the Oxford community. The parents are accused of manslaughter. They are accused of having made a weapon accessible to their son. The Crumbleys want their bond lowered to $ 100,000 from $ 500,000. Ethan is charged with murder and other crimes.