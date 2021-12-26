Jackie Shroff reveals how brother died aged 17, shares dad warned him of bad news

Born as Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff, Bollywood actor, Jackie Shroff is one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. Having been in the industry for four decades, Jackie began her career as a model in a few commercials. However, it was in 1983 that Indian filmmaker Subhash Ghai launched Jackie with his famous film, hero. On one of his friend’s suggestions, he had changed his name to Jackie Shroff before the launch.

Jackie Shroff has his own character. The man who never hesitates to help anyone and who is a true gentleman in real life. He is a caring person from the inside and a real family man in his personal life. When Jackie was 10, his brother died at the age of 17 and he has no other siblings. Recently, the actor opened up about his brother’s death by drowning in the sea.

Recommended Reading: Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Christmas With Husband, Kunal And Daughter, Inaaya In Matching Pajamas

In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna on his Tweak India platform, Jackie Shroff spoke about how people laugh at astrology, and how some of his father’s predictions turned out to be true. Recalling the day her brother drowned in the sea, Jackie said:

“My brother died when I was 10. He was 17. He tried to save someone. He drowned. That’s how life is, we’ve all seen it. Dil mein reh jaate hain, photo reh jaate hain. Bhai ko bola tha, ‘aaj kharab din hai, mat jaana bahar. He worked at Century Mills. He was a mill worker. He said’ Don’t go to your mill today.’ And he didn’t go, but he went down to save someone in the sea, and drowned, not knowing how to swim.

Later in the conversation, Jackie cited other examples of her father’s predictions and explained how her father told her he would be an actor and added:

“When he said, it’s a bad day, my brother died. He told me that I would become an actor, I became an actor. He was close to Natubhai Ambani and Kakilaben Ambani and had said to him: ‘your husband will be a great man one day “. Dhirubhai used to say, “gandho thayo che.”

Also Read: Inside Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s Christmas Party at Their New Beachfront Home [Photos Inside]

Jackie had recently appeared in the Netflix series, Call my agent. In the film, when a filmmaker tries to get him to shoot with dogs, he leaves the film out of fear of dogs. Calling it a true story, Jackie revealed that he was afraid of not only dogs but a lot of things, and added:

“I was like a scared little guy. I was afraid of firecrackers. I used to run under the bed. My mom really gave me strength.

For those unknown, Jackie Shroff’s mother, Rita Shroff had died of a stroke in 2014. Speaking of the same thing, in an interview with a major daily, Jackie had revealed that he had loved her too much. mother and had dreamed of her three times a week. . the Aaina the actor had said:

“My mom had a stroke and I didn’t know it. When we lived in a small room in Teen Batti, if she coughed, I could hear her and I could immediately say, “Kya hua mom, kya hua pa? When we moved into a bigger house in Bandra, mum had her room, dad had his room and I had mine and I learned in the morning that she had passed away. If I had known during the night, I could have taken him to the hospital. Toh kya mila, kya gaya maloom nahin, samjha na bhau? I loved my mother too much. But I always wonder if I loved her so much, why didn’t I burn myself with her. I have vivid dreams about my mom three times a week. I’m going to my old house in my dreams and I’m going to sit with her and press her feet, sitting next to her.

On the work side, Jackie Shroff was last seen in the Netflix series, Call my agent.

Don’t Miss: Smriti Irani’s Daughter Shanelle Irani Got Engaged, She Shares Beautiful Photos With A Witty Note

SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)