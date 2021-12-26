Joan Didion did not play golf, but her writing had qualities for all golfers

Joan Didions didn’t play golf, but his prose was like Tiger Woods and Ben Hogan at their best: precise and efficient. Getty Images

Joan Didion is dead. She was a writer. She lived in New York, for the most part. But she was Scottish, in her manners and in her method.

Didion was not a golfer, although she wrote a novel called Play it as it Lays. A grammarian might have changed two letters to Play it as it Lies. Didion, I’m sure, had his reasons.

I saw her about a year ago, coming out of a restaurant somewhere in lower Manhattan. Man, she was small and lonely. She didn’t seem to stop for just anything or anyone.

There is no golf in Play it as it Lays, except for a single occasional reference, in the dialogue:

Your fathers only Waterloo was he has always been a man twenty years ahead of his time, Benny advised me that night in the Flamingo. The ghost town scheme, midget golf, the concept of automatic blackjack, what do you see today?

My mom helped nurture my love of golf. Lucky for me, she loved words too Through:

An editor could have suggested a period after the concept. Also, mini for dwarf. Didion would have laughed at it.

The kicker in his obituary in the New York Times describes his dedication to a lost California. She was a fifth generation Californian. The latest obituary chart is a quote from one of his books, Where I Was From:

You were supposed, if you were a Californian, to know how to tie a corral with bark, you were supposed to be spirited, kill the rattlesnake, keep moving.

You can replace Californian with Scottish-Calvinist. Don’t just do it. Just do it. You know, Hogan. Woods. I feel for Tiger. He wants to play the punches.

Didion learned to write accurately by typing Hemingway. His sentences were effective.

Hogan and Hemingway are pretty much the same people.

A cover of Play it as it Lays shows a coiled snake with its tongue sticking out.

The perfect round of golf is unexpected and unpredictable. It looks something like this Through:

The starting point of golf, to play by its rules, is to play the ball down. Play like he’s lying. You hit him over there. You understand it. Tom Watson’s thing is lying. How’s that ball doing? It tells you all about what you’re going to do next. The lie, the lie, the lie. Watson. Another Scottish-Calvinist. He took that shot in the wall of the Road Hole, the year Seve won there, and that’s it. I just looked it down. Bad club, bad move, bad time. What more can be said ?

Do not touch your golf ball. Unless you are on a tee or a green. Advance it with a club. You have 14. That golf ball is moving, it’s on you.

Most grown-ups understand this. Some don’t.

Someone says no, in the spirit of the season I’m going to omit the first name that comes to mind. Didion would wonder why. Who are you protecting? And why?

If you get close to your ball and there’s a snake next to it, don’t do anything. Just wait for the snake to pull away and play your shot.

If the snake moves your ball, you can hit it. The ball, what. You put it back where it was and continue.

Do not bother. It is an outdoor cross country game. The animals were there before us. The rabbits dug the first holes. The sheep dug the first bunkers and mowed down the fairways. Don’t kill the snake. Play your shot. Keep moving. Announce your score once your ball is in the hole.

Play like he’s lying. The rest is commentary.

Keep moving. You start. You go. You go back home.

From the rulebook: Rule 9 covers a central principle of the game: “Play the ball as it lies.