Entertainment
Joan Didion did not play golf, but her writing had qualities for all golfers
Getty Images
Joan Didion is dead. She was a writer. She lived in New York, for the most part. But she was Scottish, in her manners and in her method.
Didion was not a golfer, although she wrote a novel called Play it as it Lays. A grammarian might have changed two letters to Play it as it Lies. Didion, I’m sure, had his reasons.
I saw her about a year ago, coming out of a restaurant somewhere in lower Manhattan. Man, she was small and lonely. She didn’t seem to stop for just anything or anyone.
There is no golf in Play it as it Lays, except for a single occasional reference, in the dialogue:
Your fathers only Waterloo was he has always been a man twenty years ahead of his time, Benny advised me that night in the Flamingo. The ghost town scheme, midget golf, the concept of automatic blackjack, what do you see today?
An editor could have suggested a period after the concept. Also, mini for dwarf. Didion would have laughed at it.
The kicker in his obituary in the New York Times describes his dedication to a lost California. She was a fifth generation Californian. The latest obituary chart is a quote from one of his books, Where I Was From:
You were supposed, if you were a Californian, to know how to tie a corral with bark, you were supposed to be spirited, kill the rattlesnake, keep moving.
You can replace Californian with Scottish-Calvinist. Don’t just do it. Just do it. You know, Hogan. Woods. I feel for Tiger. He wants to play the punches.
Didion learned to write accurately by typing Hemingway. His sentences were effective.
Hogan and Hemingway are pretty much the same people.
A cover of Play it as it Lays shows a coiled snake with its tongue sticking out.
The starting point of golf, to play by its rules, is to play the ball down. Play like he’s lying. You hit him over there. You understand it. Tom Watson’s thing is lying. How’s that ball doing? It tells you all about what you’re going to do next. The lie, the lie, the lie. Watson. Another Scottish-Calvinist. He took that shot in the wall of the Road Hole, the year Seve won there, and that’s it. I just looked it down. Bad club, bad move, bad time. What more can be said ?
Do not touch your golf ball. Unless you are on a tee or a green. Advance it with a club. You have 14. That golf ball is moving, it’s on you.
Most grown-ups understand this. Some don’t.
Someone says no, in the spirit of the season I’m going to omit the first name that comes to mind. Didion would wonder why. Who are you protecting? And why?
If you get close to your ball and there’s a snake next to it, don’t do anything. Just wait for the snake to pull away and play your shot.
If the snake moves your ball, you can hit it. The ball, what. You put it back where it was and continue.
Do not bother. It is an outdoor cross country game. The animals were there before us. The rabbits dug the first holes. The sheep dug the first bunkers and mowed down the fairways. Don’t kill the snake. Play your shot. Keep moving. Announce your score once your ball is in the hole.
Play like he’s lying. The rest is commentary.
Keep moving. You start. You go. You go back home.
From the rulebook: Rule 9 covers a central principle of the game: “Play the ball as it lies.
Sources
2/ https://golf.com/news/joan-didion-writing-for-all-golfers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]