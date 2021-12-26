Who is the “Rekha” trend on Twitter? No, she’s not the Bollywood actress of yesteryear





The name ‘Rekha’ is all the rage on Twitter, and it has nothing to do with veteran Bollywood actress Rekha. This is actually a now deleted thread about a woman named Rekha and her friend Shobha, who reportedly converted to Christianity and saw their financial situation improve. The thread was posted by a woman with the username “CandidShweta”. Check the thread in the screenshot here: “It’s like when you do a very difficult algebraic equation 95% of the way correctly, and then write ‘Potato’ as the final answer. “ In the thread, Shweta recounts how Rekha’s children were given laptops as gifts, her husband got a job in the church, and their house was repaired after converting. Rekha seemed to be employed by Shweta to some extent. The latter went on to describe how Rekha then brought her friend Shobha into the folds of Christianity. The original poster emphasized that this was why the anti-conversion bill was the need of the moment. She also lambasted commentators who accused her of exploiting her housekeeper. The thread opened a caste conversation and the names “rekha” and “rekha shobha” started appearing on the microblogging platform. Here are some tweets: “I’m really naive because I actually thought her last tweet would be a happy one where she’s happy for Rekha and Shobha and the lives they made for themselves.” I’m really naive because I actually thought her last tweet would be a happy one where she’s happy for Rekha and Shobha and the life they made – Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) December 26, 2021 “uc shweta was fine when lc rekha and shobha worshiped their false god in their financial and social misery, but were stubborn when they changed god and became financially and socially sound.” tl; druc shweta was fine when lc rekha and shobha worshiped their false god in their financial and social misery, but were stubborn when they changed gods and became financially and socially healthy. – Blurryface #DLM (@SystemOfClown) December 26, 2021 “I read your thread. The only thing I can conclude is that rekha, shobha and their family were miserable before the conversion. They were empowered and their suffering was alleviated with the support of the Christian community. Good for them. “ I read your thread. The only thing I can conclude is that rekha, shobha and their family were miserable before the conversion. They were empowered and their suffering was alleviated with the support of the Christian community. Good for them. Wud you rather – x (@ZenChemX) December 26, 2021 “Basically she never cared about her ‘housekeeper’ until Rekha and Shobha wanted to leave on the same day. That pretty much sums up the kind of compassion the Hindus in UC have for the so-called lower caste. “ Basically, she never cared about her “housekeeper” until Rekha and Shobha wanted to leave on the same day. That pretty much sums up the kind of compassion the Hindus in UC have for the so-called lower caste. https://t.co/BUaTz8xRpI– Anamika (@_loud_thoughts) December 26, 2021 The anti-conversion bill was passed by the Karnataka Legislature two days ago. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

