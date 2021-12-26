Modern Family star Kansas Police distribute 600 Christmas hams in memory of the cast’s late father





“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet has taken a long time before Christmas to honor the legacy of his father, who died last month. Stonestreet, 50, from Kansas City, Kansas, helped police in his hometown distribute 600 free Christmas hams to local residents, FOX 4 of Kansas City, Missouri reported. It all started when Stonestreet, a two-time Emmy winner who played Cameron Tucker in the 11-season comedy series, came up with the idea for the gift, the station reported. A SURPRISED CHARITY OF WOUNDED VETERANS, FAMILIES WITH HOUSES WITHOUT MORTGAGE AND MODIFICATIONS “I contacted Farmland Foods to see if they could offer us a deal or match a purchase of hams,” Stonestreet wrote in an Instagram post. “Their answer was no, but how about giving yourself 600 hams? “Yes, SIX HUNDRED! Added the actor. Health battle Stonestreet announced on social media in November that his 80-year-old father, Vince Stonestreet, had died after a battle with chronic myeloid leukemia, FOX 4 reported. In the Instagram post, Stonestreet said his father “didn’t want anything to do with social media” and likely would have objected to all the attention. “He would probably say right away, Eric, it’s not everyone’s business that I’m dead,” Stonestreet wrote. The actor went on to describe his late father as someone who was “honest, smart, funny.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “He lived by a clear code of what was right and how to treat people,” the son added. After getting the hams, Stonestreet and his family were joined this week by police from Kansas City and Leavenworth, Kansas, and members of the Police Athletic League from Kansas City, Kansas, to donate the food, reported FOX 4. Subsequently, Stonestreet thanked Farmland Foods for providing the hams, and the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, in a Facebook post, thanked the Stonestreet family for inviting them to participate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/modern-family-eric-stonestreet-kansas-police-600-christmas-hams The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos