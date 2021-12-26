Entertainment
Christmas crimes in Hollywood featuring the drunken bust of RHONY star Luann de Lesseps and the arrest for assault of Home Alone alumnus Devin Ratray
The holidays are meant to be the season of giving, but for some celebrities it’s a tough time as they wrestle with demons more publicly than others.
Stars like Charlie Sheen and Luann de Lesseps have faced legal challenges over the years, including arrests during the Christmas season.
The holiday season is supposed to be a happy time, but for these stars, it’s a time to reflect on their past bad behavior.
Charlie was arrested on Christmas Day in 2009, while Real Housewives of New York star Luann was taken into custody and charged days before Christmas in 2017.
The Two and a Half Men star has been arrested and charged with assault, threatening and criminal mischief.
He spent eight hours in jail in Colorado before posting bail.
Luann, meanwhile, was arrested in Florida for assault and battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication and several other charges.
Both arrests have made waves online and made headlines, but the couple are far from the only celebrities to have been arrested around Christmas.
Other stars arrested around Christmas include Mischa Barton, Drita D’Avanzo and many more.
CHARLIE SHEEN
Charlie was arrested on Christmas Day 2009 in Aspen, Colorado.
After eight hours in a local jail and posting $ 8,500 bail, he was released.
The actor entered into a plea deal and the threatening felony and criminal mischief charges against him were dropped, along with one count of assault.
He was, however, sentenced to 30 days probation and 36 hours anger management as well as 30 days in rehab.
LUANN DE LESSEPS
The TV star was arrested on December 23, 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida.
She was charged with a series of crimes, including assault and battery on an officer and disorderly poisoning.
Luann was released on her own contract.
She pleaded guilty to three counts: assault and battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication.
The reality TV star received a year of probation and was required to complete 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings a week, and avoid drugs and alcohol.
She also had to attend a victim impact class and apologize to the officer she assaulted.
DEVIN RATRAY
Former Home Alone star Devin Ratray was arrested on December 22 after authorities in Oklahoma City issued a warrant in link to an altercation with a woman who would be his girlfriend earlier this month.
According to PEOPLE, the actor was charged with one count of assault and battery in the home by strangulation and one count of assault and battery in the home.
His bond was set at $ 25,000.
The authorities said Fox news that the former child star “surrendered and was treated and bound”.
FETTY WAP
The New Jersey rapper was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on a pending warrant on December 17.
He was taken into custody after police were alerted to an ankle monitor notification that showed he had an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey, according to Sixth page.
A spokesperson for the Port Authority said: “He has been released on bail. No bond amount is indicated. And no photo ID.”
The warrant was related to a charge of public nuisance. However, the cause of the accusation is unclear.
Fetty Wap has been under GPS surveillance since early November as part of the conditions of his arrest for drug trafficking.
The hitman was arrested at Citi Field on October 28 on allegations that he directed a massive cocaine and heroin trafficking program.
MICHA BARTON
The former OC was arrested on December 28, 2007 on suspicion of impaired driving and possession of a controlled substance.
She clearly pleaded the drunk driving charge in a plea agreement.
The other accusation, which was related. to the marijuana found on her at the time, was discontinued.
Mischa was given three years of unsupervised probation on other charges against her, including driving without a license.
She was ordered to take a three-month alcohol education course and pay a $ 2,000 fine, but was not sentenced to jail.
KAZAN WOOL
On December 24, 2017, the My Big Fat Greek Wedding star was arrested for stealing $ 180 worth of food from a grocery store, the New York Daily News reported.
She was released without bail and avoided jail.
Lainie agreed to participate in a neighborhood justice program.
VANESSA JACKET
The Walking Dead star has been arrested at her home in Orange County, Calif., After allegedly assaulting a woman who was filming her as her ex was leaving the house.
Police sources said TMZ at the time the police were called to the house to help keep the situation calm as the ex moved out.
Other sources said Vanessa’s ex just broke up with her.
The actress sobbed in the footage of the incident.
After trying to hit the woman who was filming, Vanessa was taken in handcuffs.
She said at the time: “It’s so much fun. I always wanted to get arrested.”
She was convicted of assault and battery.
CONOR KENNEDY
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s son, Conor, was arrested for disorderly conduct in Aspen, Colorado on December 29, 2016.
He was immediately released from prison after being taken into custody for a fight outside a nightclub.
Conor made a plea deal and didn’t have to go to court.
The charge was dropped and struck from her case after avoiding more trouble for six months.
DRAKE BELL
The former child star was arrested on December 21, 2015 and charged with impaired driving.
He accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 96 hours in prison and four years probation. He also had to attend an alcohol education class.
PALIN TRACK
Sarah Palin’s son, Track, was arrested on December 16, 2017 for assault and burglary after arguing with his father Todd Palin.
After pleading guilty to the reduced charge of felony trespassing, the other charges against him were dropped.
He was enrolled in a veterans diversion program to help other veterans.
AZEALIA BANKS
The rapper was arrested on December 15, 2015 in New York City.
She was accused of biting a security guard in the chest and punching her.
Azealia pleaded guilty and the judge dismissed the charge of mischief and assault on the basis that she had managed to control her anger, which she did.
REFAELI BAR
The model was arrested in 2015.
She and her mother were arrested on December 17 of the same year for tax evasion.
Bar and his mother were released on $ 193,000 bail.
She filed a civil complaint with the Lod Central District Court to appeal the decision of the Israel Tax Authority declaring that she was an Israeli resident during the years she was accused of not paying taxes.
She claimed to have lived in the United States during this time with Leonardo DiCaprio.
Her appeal was rejected, however, and she was ordered to pay tens of millions of dollars in unpaid income taxes to Israel for 2009 and 2010.
BILL COSBY
Bill was arrested on December 30, 2015 for sexual assault and drugs.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September 2018, but his sentence was later overturned.
RIGHT OF ADVANCE
The Mob Wives star was arrested along with her husband, Lee, in December 2019.
A few days before Christmas, police raided their Staten Island home and found two loaded guns and 120 pills.
Marijuana was also found in the house.
The pair were taped on 10 counts and Drita’s bail was set at $ 15,000.
Lee was ordered to remain in detention.
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/4324073/hollywood-christmas-crimes-charlie-sheen-assault-arrest-rhony-luann/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
