WYDaily Revisites: Landmark Lost: Busch Gardens Drachen Fire

This story originally appeared in WYDaily on June 3, 2021. To view the original post, please click here. -Ed.

WILLIAMSBURG – As crowds flock to Busch Gardens Williamsburg (BGW), some may vaguely remember a blue and white roller coaster towering above the park’s Oktoberfest hamlet. Today let’s take a trip back to “The Olde Country” and remember the faux pas that was Drachen Fire.

It was the early ’90s. Permed hair, neon colors, and shoulder pads were all the rage, New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men dominated the airwaves, and Bill Clinton was running against President George HW Bush for the presidency.

In the world of theme parks, there was a race to see which roller coaster maker would win. Arrow Dynamics, an older statesman among makers known for creating the world’s first wooden channel and tubular steel roller coaster track, was the originator of classics at BGW such as Loch Ness Monster and the Big Bad Wolf.

However, its dominance on these massive rides was threatened by newcomers, Bollinger & Mabillard (B&M). This new company designed roller coasters that allowed a smoother but quieter ride and took riders to new heights. When BGW’s then owner Anheuser-Busch Entertainment hired the young company to build two roller coasters (one for its Tampa park and one for BGW), B&M realized it couldn’t s ‘only commit to one build and that would be for Tampa.

With only a preliminary idea abandoned by B&M, Anheuser-Busch Entertainment turned to Arrow’s proven momentum to complete the development of a sensational new coaster for Williamsburg Park.

Renowned roller coaster engineer and innovator Ron Toomer has been tasked with finalizing a design that will be built by Arrow Dynamics.

After reviewing the original concept, Toomer came up with something very different from what B&M originally offered. After the first 150-foot-high elevator hill on the ride, the coaster tipped into an awkward reversal after falling just 50 feet. This reversal was followed by five more weird and awkward reversals. One of them was called a “batwing”, which Toomer designed specifically for this new coaster.

The end result of the design was nothing like other versions of Arrow Dynamics… and not in a good way.

Some of the maker’s revealing signatures were notably missing: the typical box-shaped support structure (as seen on the Loch Ness Monster) and the trains which have been completely redesigned into a round box-shaped car. In addition, the layout of the track was uninspired and more conceptual than completed. It was as if Toomer was trying to rewrite the roller coaster engineering book he had written where he had no reason to.

The coaster was built next to the Festhaus in the park’s Oktoberfest hamlet and named after the ominous name, Drachen Fire. A large chalet-like queue building was constructed with a walking path, a gift stand, a maintenance store, and a car sample in which guests were encouraged to take photos. The total cost was around $ 4 million.

When Drachen Fire first opened its lines in 1992, the reception was not entirely positive. As passengers boarded the bright red trains, they were advised to remove their earrings. What was initially a puzzling request, runners quickly understood why: During the streak of six bizarre inversions, their heads were constantly whipped and banged against the hard plastic shoulder harnesses.

After a few years of complaints and declining ridership, BGW made the unprecedented decision to remove one of the inversions, bringing the total number down to five. This was supposed to facilitate a smoother driving experience, but for guests who got away with red ears, headaches, and injuries, disagreed.

In 1996, actor and director Alex Winter, known for his many roles, including Bill S. Preston in the “Bill & Ted” franchise, shot a segment for E! The network’s show, “Theme Parks a Go-Go” on BGW. After mounting Drachen Fire, he told the camera how it felt like the ride had broken his spine. To watch the clip on YouTube, Click here.

Meanwhile, BGW was in talks with B&M to design an inverted coaster for the park. In 1997, BGW unveiled Alpengeist. This reverse coaster was bigger and faster than any other coaster in the park. And, typical of B&M, it was a smooth and exciting driving experience for the guests.

Drachen Fire has become an afterthought in the pantheon of high speed options at BGW.

Mid-season of operation of 1998, the doors of Drachen Fire closed quietly and without ceremony.

Cindy Sarko, former public relations manager for BGW, said at the time: “There has been a constant erosion in ridership, combined with the high operating expenses of the ride, this helped officials make the decision. to close it. “

While it was mentioned that the park would attempt to make changes in order to create a more enjoyable experience, this was never to be the case.

The seasons passed and Drachen Fire lay asleep in his corner of the park. Attempts were made to sell it, but all contracts failed.

During the 2001 member’s premiere day, guests reported seeing the empty Drachen Fire trains run along its electric blue track. Fans of the somewhat forgotten roller coaster were thrilled at the prospect of their reopening. However, the excitement was short lived and the roller coaster never reopened.

In 2002, the track was dismantled and the steel was recycled. Drachen Fire, a roller coaster that’s never had much luck since opening, has become a lost landmark.

The land where Drachen Fire once stood is now known as Festhaus Park. Remnants of the journey remain, with the old queue building still standing and reused for use during Howl-O-Scream. While rumors persist that a new hamlet or coaster could possibly be built on the land where Drachen Fire once terrorized the Horsemen, those whispers remain so.

To add insult to injury, the same year Drachen Fire fell, Arrow Dynamics’ long legacy came to an end. After several missteps and poor ride designs, the company declared bankruptcy and its assets were sold to S&S Worldwide, the company that would later be responsible for BGW’s Screamin ‘Swing, Finnegan’s Flyer.

The void left by Arrow Dynamics’ absence in the amusement ride industry was not deafening. Companies like B&M, Intamin, Vekoma, Mack Rides and Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC) have filled this void, further perfecting the engineering founded by brilliant Arrow designers like Ron Toomer.

Although long lost, for those of us who dared to ride Drachen Fire, it’s a bittersweet memory of a time when we were banging our heads while twisted and turned on by one of the songs from the Arrow Dynamics’ swan in the amusement ride industry.

