From the arrest of Raj Kundra to the drug case of Aryan Khan, the main controversies that rocked Bollywood in 2021

Throughout 2021, Bollywood celebrities have been in the news for a variety of controversies, from FIRs to computer raids. Let’s take a look at some of the controversies that have made celebrity headlines. Computer raids on Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu In March, the Income Tax Service raided the properties of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the raids saying similar raids were carried out on both in 2013. Read also | Raids on Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap reveal a gap of Rs 650 crore: IT department Kangana Ranauts’ Twitter account banned After making controversial statements on Twitter about the West Bengal elections, Kangana Ranaut was banned from the social media app in May. She now uses Instagram and Koo to share her thoughts and make comments that regularly spark controversy. Read also | Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently suspended Raj Kundra porn case In July, Mumbai Police arrested businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor and model Shilpa Shetty, for creating pornographic content and posting it through mobile apps. Read also | Raj Kundra indicted in pornography case While the couple were silent for a while, Shilpa Shetty posted a statement on social media asking everyone to respect their privacy. In September, he was released on bail. Backlash against the name of Kareena’s son Kapoor Khan In August, after giving birth to their second son, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan found themselves in the midst of a controversy over the name of their son, Jehangir. People took offense at the name, saying it was named after a Mughal emperor. However, later she spoke to The Guardian stating that it was incomprehensible to him why the children were being trolled. Aryan Khan’s cruise drug case In October, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship in Mumbai. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and spent three weeks in prison. On October 28, he was released on bail because the court said he was not found in possession of any drugs. Read also | Setback for creators of Amazon ‘Tandav’ web series as Supreme Court denies protection Row on Tandav Saif Ali Khan found himself in controversy again this year when his Amazon Prime show, Tandav, was hit by multiple FIRs. The director, producer, writer, cast and director of Amazon India Originals have filed FIRs against them in six states for violating religious feelings. Saif issued a statement apologizing for “hurting the feelings” of people. Check out the latest DH videos:

