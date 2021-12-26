Where are Hollywood celebrity Braveheart actors now, from controversy to reality TV

Boasting a stellar cast of Scottish and American actors, Braveheart is without doubt one of Scotland’s most famous films.

Particularly well known is Mel Gibson’s lead role as William Wallace, but he wasn’t the only famous name to appear in the film, along with other actors including actress Catherine McCormack, the popular Brian TV show. Cox of Succession and Peter Mullen in notable roles.

It has been over a quarter of a century since Mel Gibson’s iconic film about Scotland’s First War of Independence first released on our screens.

Filmed in Scotland (and Ireland) in 1994, it was well received by critics upon its release in 1995 – though not everyone was a fan of Mel Gibson’s Scottish accent …

So where are the Braveheart players now?

Mel Gibson

The most famous actor on the list, and also one of the most controversial, Mel Gibson had previously starred in huge hits including Mad Max, Mad Max II and Lethal Weapon when he agreed to play and direct Braveheart.

Born in New York City in 1956, Gibson was at the peak of his career and was 39 when the film came out and won an Oscar for Best Director.

Despite being a commercial and critical success at the time, the film angered some history educators, who argued that the film strayed too far from historical correctness. In 2020, Gibson finally spoke to naysayers, saying, “I admit I maybe twisted the story a little bit. That’s okay. I’m in the movie business. I’m not. not a ******* historian. “

Since Braveheart, Mel Gibson has steadily cemented his star status, with huge film hits such as The Patriot, Apocalypto, The Passion of the Christ and the hit comedy Daddy’s Home 2.

But his personal life has not been without controversy. Gibson has been open in the past about his struggle with drug addiction, and in 2006 he argued without question to the misdemeanor of impaired driving and was sentenced to three years probation. He has also apologized in the past for comments made while under influence towards people of Jewish descent, which led to a close-to-Hollywood blackout for a decade.

It recently made a comeback of sorts, with the 2016s. Hacksaw ridge receiving Oscar nominations and Lethal Weapon 5 in the pipeline.

James cosmo

Then









Relatively unknown outside of Scotland upon Braveheart’s release, James Cosmo’s role as chieftain Campbell brought him to a large American audience, making him one of the country’s most recognizable actors. .

Although he went on to star in other big TV and movie hits, including Trainspotting and Game of Thrones, Cosmo often talks about Braveheart as one of his career highlights, saying in 2020: It was extraordinary. It was such a huge movie at the time and I felt very privileged to tell a theatrical version of Scottish history. I enjoyed it very much.

Now









Now 74, Cosmo has had a varied career in film and television. In addition to the critically acclaimed roles in Trainspotting and T2, Game of Thrones and the Chronicles of Narnia, the actor was a somewhat surprising addition to the cast of the late reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, where he was fourth behind Coleen Nolan, Jedward and Calum Best.

Speaking of experience at the time, Cosmo said: “It was fascinating to see how people from all kinds of aspects of life came together, broke up and quarreled. For an actor, it was great to watch everything that happened. was happening.

James robinson

Then









James Robinson was only 10 years old when he played a young William Wallace in Braveheart.

Before the film, he had never acted before a casting director from Braveheart came to see his local drama group. Addressing our sister title the daily record in 2013, he said: “I got a call the next day and before I knew it I was on a plane to London. I had a 20 minute conversation with Mel, who was lovely, and I was given the role.

“We had so much fun on set and Mel was great with all the kids. We spent most of our free time playing soccer.”

Now









James, from Ayr, went on to play the adult role, most notably in the 2013 historical drama The Borgias, opposite Jeremy Irons.

He’s also made a name for himself on popular TV shows, including Outlander, Doctors, and Casualty.

His most recent acting credit is a horror film, Suburban Fairytale, released in 2021.

Catherine mccormack

Then









As Murron, the woman who swept William Wallace, English actress Catherine McCormack suffered a grisly death in Braveheart.

Considered the next Kate Winslet, McCormack was propelled to superstar at 23 after her starring role, but the actress was off work for eight months after the film, returning instead to the bar in a London pub.

Now









After Braveheart, McCormack mostly performed on stage, alongside a few notable roles in The Land Girls, Spy Game and 28 Weeks Later.

Despite being in high demand after Braveheart, the actress admitted that she takes on few projects, saying recently, “I read very few scripts that I’m passionate about. Maybe one in twenty or thirty.”

Brian cox

Then









Brian Cox played Argyle Wallace in Braveheart, Willam Wallace’s uncle. The same year he appeared in another Scottish film, Rob Roy with Liam Neeson.

In the early 2000s, the actor starred in post-Hollywood hits including Troy, The Bourne Identity, 25th Hour, and Woody Allen’s movie Match Point.

On Braveheart, Cox often spoke fondly.

Now









Despite a long and varied career, Dundonian actor Brian Cox is arguably currently starring in his best-known role to date, as the heinous Logan Roy in the worldwide television hit Succession.

In 2020, the 75-year-old won the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes for his portrayal of the dark and funny leader of a media dynasty.

Despite his success on television, he has spoken openly about the television role that has eluded him, having turned down a plum role in Game of Thrones. In 2016 he said: “Well stupidly I turned it down at first because they didn’t pay enough money [laughs]. Now they have more money. And I was stupid. I was silly, it was silly, because I’m completely addicted now. “

In addition to taking action, Cox has been outspoken in his support for Scottish independence, putting his weight in the Yes Scotland campaign for Indyref. In 2020 he reconfirmed his point of view, saying Scottish Labor had ‘failed’ the Scottish people.