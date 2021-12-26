Nicole Kidman denounces that Hollywood discriminates against her because of her age





The 54-year-old blonde was honest and spoke about the pressure she felt as they closed the doors on several projects to be a ‘mature woman’.



Courtesy | The Oscar winner in the movie “Being the Ricardos” alongside Javier Bardem



Actress Nicole Kidman has taken on the industry and claimed she has been discriminated against for being a “mature” woman firsthand. Although she is one of the most recognized and respected actresses in show business, that hasn’t stopped her from experiencing rejection and discrimination from Hollywood, the reason: her age. And is that recently the 54 year old blonde opened up and spoke about the pressure she felt as they closed the doors of several projects to be a “mature woman”: You must have skin hard. There is a consensus in the industry that as an actress, in your 40s, you are done, ”she said. And although Nicole has never been singled out so directly, she confessed to being discriminated against against women her age: “I never sat on a chair and heard someone say : ‘You have passed your expiration date.’ , but I had times when they rejected you and closed the door, ”he added. Currently, the Oscar-winning actress stars in the film ‘Being the Ricardos’ alongside Javier Bardem, and in which she plays actress Lucille Ball, with whom she says she feels very identified. There’s a scene where they say, ‘You’re 39, and that’s it. It’s over for you. ‘I know that feeling. Something like this happened to me. When the television suddenly opened a door for her, it opened a door for me too, he said. The truth is, Kidman was not the only actress to speak out against the absurd stereotypes that still reign in Hollywood, as others like Susan Srandon, Jennifer Aniston, Julianne Moore, Jessica Lange and Jane Fonda have also joined in the complaint. Nicole Kidman denounces age discrimination against actresses in the film and television industry https://t.co/bYYG9x9CGf – elgordoylaflaca (@ElGordoyLaFlaca) December 24, 2021 Get the information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ JJTuanq3QXp28eDohdWD68 We are also on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join here: https://t.me/ daily newspaper

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://codelist.biz/2021/12/26/nicole-kidman-denounces-that-hollywood-discriminates-against-her-because-of-her-age/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos