Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana and other celebrities wish their fans

“Merry Christmas everyone,” Sunny wrote New Delhi: Recently, social media has been pouring Christmas greetings from Bollywood celebrities with a lot of zeal and zeal. Stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol Devgan, Ayushmann Khurrana among others, have wished their fans “Merry Christmas” via their Instagram handles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a photo with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. “I wish you all a Merry Christmas much love, peace, good health and happiness. God bless you,” Aishwarya wrote. Kajol posted a photo with his son Yug Devgan and wrote: “Made the boy and the sweater”, with hashtags like #merrychristmas #frommetoyou #fun #family and #eatdrinkandbemerry. Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post here: Check out Kajol’s post here: Ayushmann Khurrana shared a family photo on his Instagram account and wrote: “Retro Christmas 2021”, he also tagged his wife Tahira Kashyap in his post. Sunny Leonne celebrated Christmas with her team. Sharing the post, Sunny wrote: “Merry Christmas everyone.” Pooja Hedge celebrated her Christmas at home and wrote: “Christmas mornings”. with the hashtag #home. See Ayushmann Khurrana’s post here: Here’s what Sunny Leonne posted: Pooja Hegde posted this: Katrina Kaif shared a Christmas post from her new home on her Instagram account. Sharing the photo, Katrina Kaif wrote: “Merry Christmas”, featuring a Christmas tree and a green heart emoji. Katrina also shared a series of Instagram stories that features a Christmas tree and candles. The same photo was also shared by Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the post he wrote: “Meri Christmas!” Many celebrities have expressed their wishes for the new couple. The duo got married on December 9, in a private ceremony at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Check out Katrina Kaif’s post here: See Vicky Kaushal’s post here: Nick Jonas shared a post with his wife Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram account. He wished his fans through an adorable Christmas post. Sharing the photo, Nick Jonas wrote: “Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours.” Photo shows Nick kissing Priyanka Chopra on the cheeks as they pose with their dogs, Panda, Gino and Diana in front of a Christmas tree. Priyanka can be seen wearing a green jumpsuit, while Nick was dressed casually. Shortly after Nick dropped the photo, fans flooded the Christmas greeting message. Check out Nick Jonas’ post here: Merry Christmas.

