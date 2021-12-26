Bollywood actor Salman Khan bitten by snake before his birthday







Salman khan

It looks like Salman Khan will be celebrating his 56th birthday on December 27 by treating a snakebite after the Bollywood star was allegedly bitten by a reptile while staying at his farm near Panvel, Maharashtra. According to a report from PTI, Khan was at the farm to call his birthday where he was bitten by a non-poisonous snake on Saturday night. Reports further claimed that Khan was taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai soon after and was discharged in the early hours of Sunday. Salman was bitten last night and taken to hospital. He was released after six hours. He’s back home and well, a source close to the actor quoted by PTI said. Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth

The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in Antim: The Final Truth, released last month, also celebrated his birthday ahead of time with the RRR crew calling for his big day on set. by Bigg Boss. Alia Bhatt appeared on the reality show, along with co-stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, as well as SS director Rajamouli where they danced with Khan, sang a birthday song to him and even cut a cake. Khan’s birthday will be a low-key affair this year, media reports due to rising COVID-19 cases in India, with Maharashtra government declaring a nighttime curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. , while reducing the capacity of cinemas and gymnasiums. at 50 percent. Salman Khan in concert in Riyadh

Khan, who was in Riyadh earlier this month for a concert, forecasts a busy 2022 for him as he begins filming Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, while preparing to shoot his cameo for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor will also travel to Abu Dhabi on March 18 and 19 to host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards which will take place at Etihad Arena, which is part of the Yas Bay waterfront on Yas Island. Earlier this month, Khan also confirmed that a sequel to his 2015 hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also in the works.

