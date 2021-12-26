Genshin Impact Who is Kawasumi Ayako Voice Actress of Shenhe





Genshin Impact 2.4 has just revealed Shenhe’s voice actor in English and Japanese with the livestream preview. As a new 5-star character, Shenhe is Genshin Impact’s most wanted new character released in 2.4. While we already had details on its lore and gameplay, both through official announcements and leaks. Until now, nothing of his voice was known. We finally heard his voice for the first time with the 2.4 trailers. FOLLOWING Scaramouche and Signoras VA Japanese on the future of their characters Princess Connect! Re: Dive Season 2 | official trailer < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 7444 Princess Connect! Re: Dive Season 2 | official trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/IVDeuFd018Q/hqdefault.jpg 928730 928730 center 26546 Who is Kawasumi Ayako, the Japanese voice of Shenhe in Genshin? Ayako Kawasumi is a seiyuu (Japanese voice actor and actress) who notably voiced Saber in Destiny / stay the night and the Nasuverse. She also voices almost every other character in Saberface. Be sure to check out our beginner-friendly introduction to the Destiny the franchise and the Nasuverse. Ayako Kawasumi notably recently voiced Saber again in Lumina blood group melty, the fighting game based on Tsukihime, another part of the Nasuverse. Ayako Kawasumi also voices Kokoro in Dead or alive. Older anime fans also know her as the voice of Lafiel in the Sekai no Monshou / Banner of the Stars franchise. < class=""> Shenhe trailer Genshin Impact is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, iOS and Android. Version 2.4 will launch on January 5, 2022. Additionally, a Nintendo Switch version will also arrive at some point but does not have a release date yet. You can always contact me on Twitter @ A_iyane07 ask me anything about the game. Or about stylized Japanese stuff in general Do you have something to tell us about this article? < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/>

