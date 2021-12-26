The craziest actor in all of Hollywood and singer of 30 Seconds to Mars, Jared Leto, has become something of an icon in contemporary culture for his wacky demeanor and stunning performances. Moved to Los Angeles in 1992 to pursue an acting career, Leto rose through the industry ranks admirably to eventually occupy the most distasteful position of actor in all of Hollywood.

While it may seem like his wild method acting exploits began with his Oscar-winning performance as Ray in Dallas Buyers Club, in fact, focusing on Letos’ adoption of the method was a choice he made early in his career. Portraying Olympic hopeful Steve Prefontaine in the 1997 drama Préfontaine, Leto captured the physical and mental attributes of the athlete, immersing himself in the runners’ lives, training for six weeks.

This led Leto down a spiral path, achieving increasing fame with each rung of the industry ladder as he passed from his appearance into The thin red line by Terrence Malick, at Fight club by David Fincher. At this point, Leto was a young, up-and-coming actor with a lot of promise for the industry and an enthusiastic chutzpah, producing the best career performances in American psychopath by Mary Harron as well as Requiem for a dream where the actor lost 28 pounds to accurately portray a heroin addict.

Maybe it was his award-winning success as Harry in Requiem for a dream which would legitimize his behavior as a method actor in each film that followed, with Dallas Buyers Club marking Letos’ most considerable success as an actor 13 years later. Introducing the supporting character of Ray, Leto played a trans and HIV positive woman, once again losing weight and shaving her entire body to focus on the role.

By receiving an Academy Award for his supporting performance, Leto received an injection of arrogance, after all he was now known as one of the most culturally prominent actors in contemporary Hollywood. Since then, the ego has enveloped Leto’s acting potential as he pushed the method to new and astonishing levels of idiocy. Blurring the line between art and nonsense, the method game is quickly becoming the standard by which we judge modern performance, Leto being a pioneer of this type of drivel.

While some celebrated Letos’ dedication to his role as Joker on the set of Suicide Squad in 2016, his antics aged like a bad fart, with reports he sent his fellow actors to use condoms and dead rats being seen as a desperate attempt to sound radical. Such behavior continued in his last performance in Ridley Scotts Gucci House where Leto allegedly snorted lines of arrabbiata sauce in the middle of a scene, probably in the name of art.

Talk to identity magazine Of his dedication to the role, Jared Leto said: If you took a biopsy of my skin it would come back as Parmesan! This is my love letter to Italy. Indeed, I’m sure the Italian people would appreciate the sentiment.

In Jared Letos’ pursuit of acting supremacy, he fell victim to the same acting method that made him such a star in the first place. Maybe instead of a great existential exercise in performance, Letos’ method is simply to look at yourself in the navel and attempt to mythologize yourself as one of Hollywood’s craziest actors. Marlon Brando, he’s not.

Obviously on edge about the legitimacy of his own profession, the actor recently confided Weekly entertainment, Im an artist at the end of the day. If I’m doing something risky and you don’t like it, basically you can fuck my ass.

Although, of course, sending someone a used condom with your face painted like a clown carries little risk.

