Salman Khan is bitten by a snake; admitted to hospital early Sunday morning





Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a snake on his farm in Panvel in the early hours of the morning on Sunday. The actor was rushed to a private hospital in the Kamothe area of ​​Navi Mumbai for treatment and was subsequently released. Fortunately, the “Dabangg” star was bitten by a non-poisonous snake. Salman Khan is now resting at home. Salman Khan was bitten by the snake a day before his 56th birthday, on December 27. The incident took place in a garden outside the main promenade, IndiaToday.in reported. Salman was sitting and chatting with friends when he was bitten by the snake, sources told IndiaToday.in. “It happened on Saturday night while he was sitting and talking to his friends. He felt a sudden prick in his arm and shook it. That’s when his friend saw the snake. and they immediately panicked and shouted for help, ”they added. Salman Khan was immediately taken to Kamothe Private Hospital. The actor remained hospitalized for about 6 to 7 hours. A source close to Khan told the website: “Salman saw many snakes in and around this farm. He always asked his keepers to be very careful. This was the first time he had been bitten by a snake.” The actor is now well and will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow at Panvel Farm with close family members and a few friends. “Salman will be at his farm for his birthday. He doesn’t plan on calling too many people and wants to be very low key. Usually his guest list is long considering the friends he has in Bollywood.” , the insider said. the new website. “But for the past two years due to Covid-19, he’s kept it very small and plans to do the same this year. He won’t invite too many people and doesn’t want to take any chances when he does. acts to endanger himself and others, ”they added.

