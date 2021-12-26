Don’t Look Up: catastrophic progress in Hollywood

Don’t Look Up is a catastrophic movie, I would dare diagnose it as the worst symptom of conscientious and impostor Hollywood, whose progressive stars play at making anti-American and anti-capitalist content, on a blockbuster budget.

The absurdity of Netflix, a redundant feature film, useless in its length and formally hemmed, which never transcends its supposed sarcastic anecdote.

It has the disastrous leadership of Adam Mckay, who believed himself to be the story of being the Oliver Stone of the millennial, heir to the Red Telephone Kubrick. But it’s neither. McKay’s Soviet edits are crude and awkward, copied from an MTV spot.

Above, Adam’s satric view is one of thick and wide comedy, less and less effective and flat in the narrative. The filmmaker culminated with Anchorman and Step Brothers, his best comedies. Truly transgressive artefacts with characters.

After the movie Big Short, he was showered with nominations, won the Oscar for adaptation and fell prey to the populist campaigns of Mecca.

This is how he captured the financial debacle of the economic bubble that burst between 2007 and 2010.

Big short cost $ 28 million and raised $ 132 million. Thus, the creator has become an expert in profiting from the dollar of discontent, rebellious consumption of the indignant.

A business, an anti-system cinema sham conceived by Adam McKay, nostalgic for the simple life he no longer has, since he works with a pure A lister like Brad Pitt.

Then came the masquerade of Vice, another that the world left applauded, celebrated by the enemies of the United States in Cuba and Iran, to say that Cheney’s war campaign in the Middle East was an excuse to become even more rich, at the cost of war.

Vice was not cinema either, but rather with the method of a parody anchored in a bourgeois demagogic television. This complaint was late, like a Wikileaks leak.

But it gave author status to a McKay who knew the benefits of orchestrating important themes, despite filming them in full swing with a broadcast production design.

So we come to Don’t Look Up, a series of cheap snaps that count as a Saturday Night Live anti-video special, minus the timing and humor of Lorne Michaels shows. The film fails every one of its bets.

The actors limit themselves to interpreting reductive stereotypes, pointing out obvious flaws in junk culture in the media, politics and networks. The cast never managed to delve into a single drama, staying in a parody surface with rogue protagonists.

In short, the image of a Cate Blanchet Coca So White is funny, identical to so many stiff and stiff drivers who still kidnap the small screen with their plastic smile.

Jennifer Lawrence brings us some interesting moments, with her description of the discomfort scientists suffer from dealing with square minds and White House bureaucrats.

But I still feel like I see a ruse of privilege that aims to criticize, by showing us the members of the Hollywood elite, putting us in the body of blue collar heroes, of the working class that they no longer make up. .

Jennifer and Timothe will pose in their Woke Generation activist costume, while Leo Di Caprio will focus on his Oscar moment by shouting a Network-style speech, waking up lethargic audiences in prime time.

For the rest, the activism of Leo Di Caprio, inside and outside the film, turns out to be as plausible as the harangue of a dictator at the UN, in favor of human rights. Leo also gives speeches at the UN, as he is sung and is Di Caprio.

But we know that its ecologist is pure image and marketing of an evil philanthropy that has seized the film industry.

A green and guilty message that is unsustainable, within the parameters of a wasteful movie like Don’t Look Up, with a budget of $ 77 million.

In the past, we have seen the films to which Adam McKay wishes to pay homage, but cannot overcome because of their accumulation of clichés. Missing is the aesthetic personality of Mars Attack, the politically incorrect Idiocracy, and the audiovisual monstrosity of Dr. Strangelove, a lesson in consparanoid politics and staging inspired by Cold War memes.

Don’t Look Up confirms the persuasive prejudices about the rise of Big Tech, bipolar extremism, the undeclared civil war, white supremacists, the corruption of Washington, the aftermath of Trumpism and impoverished audiences close to the apocalypse, from a biblical punishment.

They are all doomed by the evil Adam McKay, who is apparently the only one saved from the planet’s regression, along with his cronies in the production. Ultimately, a decidedly silly, consumable film that doesn’t deserve the awards season hype.

As a problem, he exposes us to the moralizing, instructive and didactic mania of today’s non-cinema, depriving us of thinking for ourselves, precisely depriving us of the power of cinema to suggest.

Everything here is flat and predictable.

Please don’t compare her to Melancola. Leave Lars Von Trier alone.

In his discharge we share a good comment from writer Enza Garca Arreaza, more in favor: