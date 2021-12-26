10 of Lancaster County’s Best Fun Times in 2021, From Sickman’s Mill Boat Building to ‘Marionette Land’ | Entertainment

In 2021, entertainment was what we made of it.

The year started off with a waning enthusiasm for all things Zoomable, a post-vaccine rush for as many live events as possible, and then a dip at the end of the year, with 2022 just as much in question as some. parts of 2020. But we had a lot of fun along the way, didn’t we?

Lancaster Halls went all out, crammed into rescheduled shows from 2020 as well as new events in 2021, to the point where there were times when, if you had to squint, it might even look like the beau days of 2019. New venues such as Mickeys Black Box and the Lititz Shirt Factory have popped up as the town of Lancaster continues to sense the glaring space left by the Chameleon Club when it closed its doors to Water Street in 2020.

Entertainment is inherently a distraction from the real world, and when that world feels more real than ever, it has helped to have people there to make us smile. Whether you are on this list or not, if you have performed, sang, performed, danced, re-enacted or otherwise performed in front of an audience of one or more in 2021, we salute you.

Below are some highlights, in no particular order, from a year of entertainment in Lancaster County, by entertainment journalists Kevin Stairiker and Mickayla Miller.

Kevin’s choices

Premiere of Marionette Land at Zoetropolis

2021 has been a year of victorious ups and downs for the Lancaster Marionette Theater. Alexander Monellis’ film Marionette Land, about owner Robert Brock and his theater, had a jam-packed premiere at the Zoetropolis Stillhouse cinema that ended with a wonderful impromptu a cappella performance by Brock. Sadly, the year also brought the news that the Lancaster monument has closed its doors for good. Marionette Land is coming to streaming services in 2022.

Lancaster’s creative works 24 hours of play

One of the most fascinating virtual events of the year was the Creative Works of Lancasters 24 Hour Plays. Usually all players would meet in person to write, rehearse, and perform new short pieces over the span of a day, but this year nearly 40 Lancaster artists have managed to create video calls entirely in the space. in line. After countless virtual performances throughout 2020, watching it unfold was a delight.

NRBQ at Phantom Power

If you were one of the 60 or so people who did the smart thing and bought a ticket to see NRBQ at Phantom Power in November, well done. The group, led by deranged piano genius Terry Adams since the mid-1960s, put on a clinic in the form of an almost three-hour set, no setlist, no warning, and charmed anyone lucky enough. to be there.

Experiment 108

The return of in-person concerts gave like-minded creators the chance to come together and share stages like never before. Take Experience 108 in October, hosted by CJ Brown, which brought together musicians and performers such as Laddie Moran, PINK I, Suge, Keisha Finnie, Kaya Hobbs, Sir Dominique Jordan and many more. There is no sign yet whether this will be an annual event or not, but with how quickly it has sold out the signs are pointing in the affirmative.

Tuck Ryan house show in July

Do you remember the summer of 2021? Of course you do. It was right after the release of the first wave of vaccines, and venues of all kinds rushed to put on triumphant shows again. What I had missed most about the empty gig was already a rare beast in the town of Lancaster during a house show. Tuck Ryan, a former ubiquitous Lancaster musician who now lives in Philadelphia, hosted around 15 people at his home for a concert in his living room in July with Jake Sherman and Ajay. It was a beautiful experience to feel the music closing again; here is hoping he comes back soon, again.

Mickayla’s choices

Boat building at Sickman’s Mill

This Music for Everyone fundraiser was an easy favorite. People in teams made boats from donated materials to take them down Pequea Creek to Sickman’s Mill. Music For Everyone used the proceeds to help fund their non-profit organization, which offers music programs to children in schools. The music and the vibes were stellar, and it was a fun and joyful competition. And, of course, the best part were the boat names, including Sail Earnhardt Jr. and Ni Form Ni Function.

“Waitress” at the Hershey Theater

The Hershey Theater performance of the Broadway touring musical “Waitress” was magnificent. He was following the trail of Jenna (Jisel Soleil Ayon), who was in an abusive relationship and was pregnant, although she didn’t want to. His real passion? Bake pies. “Love Song” singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for the musical, and the lyrics were thoughtful and clever. Overall, the musical was engaging and funny (but also downright devastating at times).

Cover of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at AMT’s Christmas show ‘Winter Wonderland’

Music director and mastermind behind it all at the American Music Theater, Andrea McCormick said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this year that the show featured what was arguably the most talented cast she’s worked with. After watching the show, it’s easy to come to an agreement. The best part, arguably, was towards the end when the orchestra started playing its version of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s song “Christmas Eve / Sarajevo”. My grandfather, whom I don’t see often, and my late mother love TSO, although I have never had the opportunity to attend a performance of the orchestra myself. In a crowded Lancaster theater, I felt connected to my distant family in ways I never expected.

Mountain goats concert

It’s still hard to believe that one of the best and most prolific writers in music, John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats, performed Lancaster of all places. Not to mention Tellus360. The sold-out concert was intimate and close – scary during a pandemic – but everyone masked themselves and kept them on throughout the show. Darnielle was just as magical in person as she was through the recordings. (Thanks to Kevin for introducing this band, it changed my life).

Block Party outside the Thistle Finch / Burley Bar

Thistle Finch / Burley Bar hosted a block party on Charlotte Street over the summer with music, drinks, food and other activities. The drinks were inexpensive and the food tasted good, but there’s a more sentimental reason why this event is on this list: This is one of the first times my new partner and I have been able to celebrate together as a couple. The air outside was sticky and hot, and when a water balloon fight started during a musical performance, the molten asphalt was smoking with glee. It was one of the first events after the pandemic restrictions were lifted, and one of the first times this year that the city felt like a community again.