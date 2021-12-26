Arjun Kapoor may have just launched B-Town’s newest “Boy Band” thanks to designer Kunal Rawal





(Image courtesy: arjunkapoor) New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor likes to keep things simple and real on social media. We often see the actor drop the wisest lesson in life with a touch of humor. And no one can really beat Arjun Kapoor when it comes to funny photos and posts. Now the actor has shared a photo with his cousin Mohit Marwah, director Karan Boolani who is married to Arjun Kapoor’s cousin Rhea Kapoor and designer Kunal Rawal. While Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Karan Boolani look dapper in the image, a rather enthusiastic Kunal Rawal is seen pointing the camera with a hint of a smile on his face. Addressing Kunal’s pose, Arjun Kapoor said: One of those four is posing for a boy band cover. I’ll let you guess who It didn’t take long for fans to drop Kunal Rawal’s name in the comments section. Joining the joke, Kunal Rawal said, Juan Direction, making a pun on the name of famous boy group, One Direction. Arjun Kapoor often gives fans a glimpse of the quality time he spends with his loved ones. Recently, on the birthday of his uncle, actor Anil Kapoor, the actor wrote a poem for the star and spoke at length about the youth and vigor of Anil Kapoor. An excerpt from his rather funny poem reads, It ages like fine wine; And makes all the other actors whine. The post features photos of Arjun Kapoor as a child and even what he will look like in 2060. What remains constant is Anil Kapoor through the ages. For the uninitiated, Anil Kapoor is the brother of Arjun Kapoor’s father, producer Boney Kapoor. See the post here: Prior to that, on dad Boney Kapoor’s birthday, Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback photo with his dad and sister Anshula Kapoor. In the caption, Arjun Kapoor said: Being selfless is not something you can learn; it’s an integrated machinery that exists in very few people, I just happen to be the son of one of those people … I have seen and heard stories of dad going out of his way to help find solutions for others and forgetting to help himself and satisfy his needs before all that … it’s not easy to be altruistic and to survive. See the post here: On the job front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot the police. His upcoming films include Ek Villain returns and Kuttey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/arjun-kapoor-may-have-just-started-the-newest-boy-band-in-b-town-thanks-to-designer-kunal-rawal-2672047 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos