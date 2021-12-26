Bollywood Actress Sunny Leones Effigy Trampled By Right-Wing Crowd in Uttar Pradesh





Two right-wing Hindu outfits attempted to burn an effigy of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone here, accusing her of “indecent dancing” and hurting their religious feelings in a clip, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday when activists from both corps attempted to burn the actor’s effigy while protesting the song “Madhuban”. The song shares a few words of her lyrics with the iconic song ‘Madhuban mein Radhika naache re’ from the 1960 film ‘Kohinoor’. Activists belonging to ‘Srikrishna Sena Sangathan’ and ‘Yuva Brahmin Mahasabha’ were arrested in the act with the assurance of an FIR in the case, a police officer said. “The watch cell was asked to stop the obscene dancing scene in the song,” Vrindavan SHO Ajai Kaushal said. No FIR was filed in the case until late Sunday evening. During their demonstration, when the activists could not burn the effigy, they crushed it under their feet. “On the assurance of action against the actor and the producers, the plan to burn the effigy was withdrawn,” said Sanjiv Singh Baba, national president, Srikrishna Sena Sangathan. Last week, a section of Vridavan priests also voiced their objection to the video. Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha from Vrindavan has now extended his demand and called for action against the people behind the video produced by the music label Saregama. The producer, director and financier should also be convicted of “the offense”, Mahesh Pathak, the organization’s national president said. Madhya Pradesh Home Secretary Narottam Mishra also demanded an apology from Leone and the singers, Shaarib and Toshi, threatening them with “action”. The minister alleged that the video hurt the religious feelings of Hindus. Earlier today, Saregama released a statement saying he would change the song’s lyrics within three days. “The new song will replace the old one on all platforms over the next 3 days,” said the label, which posted the song to its YouTube channel on December 22.

